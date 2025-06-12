Diarrhea Cases Explode In Odisha's Jajpur: Five Dead, Over 700 Affected; Health Dept Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Over the last one week, Jajpur district in Odisha has been witnessing an alarming rise in diarrhea cases. So far, diarrheal outbreak has claimed the lives of five persons, while local sources claimed that the toll has reached eight. Shockingly, more than 700 people have been affected across different blocks of the district.
As per reports, teams from the state health department, Centre and World Health Organisation (WHO) are on the ground, monitoring the situation to find the exact cause of the sudden outbreak.
Official sources said the outbreak has been widespread, affecting both rural as well as urban areas. While the total number of infected people has gone past, official sources said more than 200 patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. This apart, around 70 critical patients have been referred to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
Six blocks, including Jajpur Sadar, Dharmashala, Rasulpur, Korai, Danagadi and Badachana, along with Byasanagar and Jajpur municipalities are among the worst-hit regions.
The deceased include Sudarshan Patra, Basant Patra and Sanatan Patra from Danagadi; Tularam Sharma and Sanatan Paikira from Jajpur Road. Three other deaths are under verification and yet to be confirmed.
While the cause of the outbreak is still unclear, health teams are collecting samples of stool, urine, blood and water to find out the reason(s).
Meanwhile, district officials and senior officials from WHO and ICMR and Public Health department, and State Health Secretary Aswathy S are visiting affected areas. WHO teams reached Korei health centre to interact with the patients and medical staff, and then collected samples for examination.
Gautam Patra, a patient's attendant from Tarail village, said, "After a feast in our village, many people fell ill and complained of vomiting and diarrhea. There have been deaths, and dozens are still under treatment. A medical camp has been set up, and health workers are conducting door-to-door visits to assess the situation."
Meanwhile, Dr Bhavani Shankar Das, Medical Officer at Korei Health Centre, said, "Situation is under control. A total of 114 patients were admitted to the hospital since June 8. Most of them have recovered. Seven were referred to other hospitals for advanced treatment."
On the other hand, State Health Secretary Aswathy S stated, "Teams from various departments have reached Jajpur. We are investigating the cause and will review the findings with all officials at the District Headquarters Hospital."
Door-to-door surveys are being carried out to identify patients suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. Also, ORS packets are being distributed to put a curb on the outbreak, official sources said.
In view of the threat, the Health Department has issued an advisory asking public to take necessary precautions.
- Only drink boiled and filtered-water
- Eat freshly-cooked food prepared at home
- Avoid fast-food from unhygienic roadside stalls
- Drink ORS and stay hydrated
- Wash hands thoroughly with soap/handwash before eating
- Mix one halogen tablet in one litre of boiled water before drinking
- Wash fruits properly before eating.