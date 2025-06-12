ETV Bharat / state

Diarrhea Cases Explode In Odisha's Jajpur: Five Dead, Over 700 Affected; Health Dept Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Over the last one week, Jajpur district in Odisha has been witnessing an alarming rise in diarrhea cases. So far, diarrheal outbreak has claimed the lives of five persons, while local sources claimed that the toll has reached eight. Shockingly, more than 700 people have been affected across different blocks of the district.

As per reports, teams from the state health department, Centre and World Health Organisation (WHO) are on the ground, monitoring the situation to find the exact cause of the sudden outbreak.

Official sources said the outbreak has been widespread, affecting both rural as well as urban areas. While the total number of infected people has gone past, official sources said more than 200 patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. This apart, around 70 critical patients have been referred to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Six blocks, including Jajpur Sadar, Dharmashala, Rasulpur, Korai, Danagadi and Badachana, along with Byasanagar and Jajpur municipalities are among the worst-hit regions.

The deceased include Sudarshan Patra, Basant Patra and Sanatan Patra from Danagadi; Tularam Sharma and Sanatan Paikira from Jajpur Road. Three other deaths are under verification and yet to be confirmed.

While the cause of the outbreak is still unclear, health teams are collecting samples of stool, urine, blood and water to find out the reason(s).