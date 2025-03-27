Dialysis Patients in Kashmir Struggle For Treatment After Ayushman Bharat Contract Expiry

Srinagar: Hundreds of dialysis patients in Jammu and Kashmir have been left to fend for themselves after the private healthcare centers stopped their services under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme as their contract ended with the Jammu and Kashmir government on March 14.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), popularly called the Golden Card scheme, lakhs of patients availed this free service in private hospitals, including hundreds of dialysis patients.

Since the contract of the private hospitals ended on March 14, patients like Riyaz Ahmad, who needs eight dialysis in a month, are suffering as they have no source of money to pay for the dialysis.

70-year-old Ahmad of Srinagar, who was a shopkeeper and has two children, a 20-year-old son and an unmarried daughter and wife, said that he has been dependent on dialysis since 2010 when he was infected with kidney disease.

"From 2019, I have been using the Golden Card service, which is a lifeline for a patient like me who has no source of income. The cost of my monthly dialysis is more than Rs 15000, in which the medicine cost is more than Rs 10,000. How can I arrange this money when no one is earning in my family?" Ahmad said.

With the end of the contract between the Jammu and Kashmir government's State Health Agency (SHA) and the 250 private empanelled hospitals, the private empanelled hospitals stopped treatment under the scheme as their owners argue they cannot provide treatment unless the government sings a contract with or an assurance about payments in absence of an insurer.

The owners claim that the government owes them Rs 40 crore for the year 2022 when the government’s contract ended with the then insurance company. "We provided our services in 2022 until the government signed a contract with an insurance company. The government assured us to pay us directly in 2022 when it had no insurer. But the payments of 2022 are yet to be released for us," an owner of an empanelled hospital said.

He said withholding the payment created a trust deficit and it also gave a notion that the government is not legally bound to pay unless there is a legal contract with them. "Now in the absence of any insurer and a written contract between us and the SHA, legally we cannot give services without contract," the owner said.

SHA in February issued tenders for a new insurer. In the tender contract, the Jammu and Kashmir government has reduced the service cost by 10 per cent of the rates of the procedures including the dialysis treatment. As per the new tender rates, the cost of one dialysis has been reduced from Rs 1485 to Rs 1359, which the dialysis owners say is unfair with both the owners and the patients.

Ahmad, the patient, said the government should have increased the rates rather than reducing it as the cost of medicine and equipment has increased. As per the owners, over 11,000 patients are availing the dialysis treatment in the valley and on a daily basis, more than 1000 patients are getting treatment in the empanelled health centers and the government run hospitals.

Ahmad said the free treatment is available in government hospitals, but due to the rush of patients, they have to wait for weeks to get dialysis. “I need two dialysis a week. When I go to a government hospital, I have to wait for 15 days between two dialyses. Which means I have to miss one dialysis a week if I visit the government hospital. Can I afford that?," he said.

When the private empanelled hospitals stopped their services after March 14, dialysis patients protested on the streets in Srinagar demanding treatment and resumption of the Golden Card. Among these patients were a labourer, a mother of three daughters, a religious preacher whose wife is on dialysis.

"The dialysis cost per month for my wife is Rs 28000. How can I afford this amount when the service has been stopped? The government must resolve this issue, otherwise our patients will die," said Khursheed Ahmad, the religious preacher in Srinagar.

Instead of resolving the issue, the owners argue, the government is de-empanelling hospitals citing the refusal to honour the scheme due to an expired contract. The government has de-empanelled Shifa hospital in Srinagar after it refused treatment to dialysis patients under the scheme.

J&K Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association said all empanelled hospitals are on strike after 10 per cent reduction in the present package and restriction of 4 surgical procedures to public hospitals.

"De-empanelment of hospitals will have devastating consequences for patients who rely on insurance coverage, leaving them vulnerable and without access to essential healthcare services. The authorities must reconsider the de-empanelling decision and engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to resolve the contract and other issues and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services," it said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo said that the government will look into the issue of dialysis patients.

"There were many frauds committed by the empanelled hospitals under the scheme. So we decided to cut the four procedures. Regarding the interim payment matter until there is an insurer, the government will look into it as it is a policy matter,” she told ETV Bharat.