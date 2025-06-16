Patient On Dialysis Dies After 'Power Failure And Genset Glitch' At Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor Hospital

Bijnor: A 26-year-old patient from Phulsanda village under Nahtaur police station limits here in Uttar Pradesh died during dialysis allegedly after a power outage halted the procedure and the hospital's genset failed to start.

The patient Sarfaraz was admitted to the hospital on Thursday for dialysis and his treatment was scheduled for Friday. His family members claimed that his condition was stable when he was admitted. His mother Salma said that the doctors had asked them to buy medicines and injections from outside. After administering the injections, Sarfaraz developed high fever and his condition worsened. Allegedly, when the power went out during dialysis, there was no diesel in the generator, and as a result there was a 30-minute blackout in the hospital. Salma alleged that her son's condition deteriorated during this period, and he died due to lack of timely treatment.

Soon, protests erupted at the hospital premises as the family alleged negligence on part of the hospital authorities. While police rushed to the spot to control the situation, senior officials, including Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Manoj Sen and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kaushalendra Singh, also visited the hospital to find out the truth.

To everyone's shock, serious lapses were reportedly found when District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur personally inspected the dialysis centre. She said the dialysis unit which is being operated by a private agency named 'Sanjeevani' under a public-private partnership (PPP) model since 2020, was found to be severely lacking in basic standards.

"There was no full-time doctor, staff nurse or technician at the centre. Cleanliness was poor, and hygiene standards were not being followed. There was no diesel in the generator, which caused the machine to stop during the dialysis," Kaur said.

The official further informed that a case will be registered against the agency operator and the firm will be blacklisted once medical officer shares a detailed inquiry report. A letter has also been sent to the government, recommending action against the hospital dean and staff.