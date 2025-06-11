Dial-112 Constable Booked For Molestation After Minor Girl Attempts Suicide

Lucknow: A police constable has been accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl in the BBD Police Station area here in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. The victim, according to the family, allegedly attempted suicide “out of frustration”, they said.

The incident came to the fore when the father of the victim filed a complaint against the accused police constable (name withheld to safeguard the victim's identity).

Citing the complaint, a police officer said that the girl had been facing repeated molestation from the police personnel posted in the Dial-112 emergency helpline service. “This troubled her so much that she tried to end her life,” he said.

According to police, the girl received serious injuries and was immediately shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where her condition remains critical.

“The accused cop has been building a house in the neighbourhood and got acquainted with the girl and started molesting her when she visited the house,” they said.

The family alleged that the girl, being a neighbour, would visit the accused cop’s house, where he took advantage of her and started molesting her. “Troubled by the molestation, she took the extreme step,” they said, per police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinay Dwivedi said that on the basis of the complaint of the family, a case has been registered against the accused constable. “We are seriously investigating the allegations, and strict action will be taken if the constable is found guilty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again raised serious questions about the police department when the protector itself becomes the predator.

Suicide no solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.