Dhudmaras: A Tribal Village In Chhattisgarh Leading The Way In Green Tourism

Raipur: Dhudmaras, a small tribal village falling under Kanger Valley National Park of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, has made a strong mark on the global stage.

After being included in the 20 best tourist villages of the world by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, it has now emerged as a model of environmental protection and sustainable development.

Dhudmaras is not just famous for its natural beauty, cultural diversity, and traditional lifestyle, but it's now moving towards self-reliance through solar energy as well.

Shining with renewable energy initiatives

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that, along with promoting eco-friendly tourism in the Bastar region, continuous work is being done for the development of local facilities. “Clean drinking water, night lighting, and power supply to educational institutions were ensured by effectively implementing various solar energy-based projects by Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA) in Dhudmaras village,” he said.

“The availability of pure drinking water was ensured by installing 3 solar dual pumps in the village through CREDA. Night lighting was arranged by installing 2 solar high mast plants. Solar-powered streetlights were installed in the streets of the village,” he said.

Solar energy-based power supply was ensured in primary and secondary schools. CREDA Chairman Bhupendra Savnani and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Rana monitored the projects continuously and ensured that the works were completed in a quality manner.

Boost to the tourism sector

Dhudmaras village and Chitrakote village of Bastar district were awarded as the best villages on the occasion of World Tourism Day by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Naturally rich Dhudmaras village, the picturesque stream of the Kanger River, greenery, biodiversity, and traditional Bastariya culture attract tourists.

The officer said that under the leadership of CM Sai, the state government is developing trekking trails, camping sites, and home-stay facilities. “Traditional handicrafts are being linked to the market by encouraging local craftsmen and artists. Road and transport facilities are being strengthened,” he said.

The ecotourism development committee in Dhudmaras village is organising adventures like kayaking and bamboo rafting in the Kanger River, per officials.

“This is providing livelihood opportunities to the youth at the local level. Basic facilities like a waiting room, toilets, etc., are also being developed at the village level for the tourists. The Forest and Tourism Department of the state government is working in a planned manner towards developing Dhudmaras as an ecotourism destination. On the same lines, ecotourism is also being promoted in villages like Nagalsar and Netanar,” they said.