Watch Movies On Board Toy Train During 1st Summer Fest In Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) authorities have something new to offer tourists during the summer holidays.

For the first time ever DHR is set to organise a Summer Fest in the hills, showcasing a host of cultural programmes and competitions but the main attraction is the film festival.

Tourists coming to Darjeeling will be able to enjoy films, sitting in the comfort of the heritage compartments of the toy train. As part of the Summer Fest, DHR will hold the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways Universal Motion Arts Film Festival (Dhruma).

The Summer Fest is set to be held in Darjeeling from June 8-15. For this, the DHR authorities have organised several competitions and programmes. The railway authorities are hopeful that the attraction of heritage toy train among tourists will increase further through this festival. A huge crowd of tourists are expected to flock to Darjeeling during the Summer Fest.

The festival will kick off with a colourful bicycle rally from Sukna to Giddhapahar on June 8. From actors to tourists, people of all age groups are invited to participate in this rally. The festival will feature a heritage toy train, a drawing competition based on nature, ball point doodle making and a poetry contest. Along with this, there will be a painting exhibition at DHR's headquarters, Elysia.

The major attraction will be the film festival that is being organised with Motion Arts. It will feature storytelling and screening of films on heritage topics.

On June 14, a film screening and masterclass will be organised for school students. Local filmmakers and film stars will impart lessons on films.