Police Take Out Dholpur Youth's Body From Pyre After Murder Suspicion

Dholpur: The half-burnt body of a 27-year-old youth who died under mysterious circumstances in Nagla Kharagpur village of Kolari police station area in Dholpur on Sunday was taken down from the funeral pyre by the police when they received information about the possibility of murder.

A team under CO Anup Kumar Yadav rushed to the cremation ground to retrieve the body before it turned into ashes. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to the spot.

"The case looks suspicious at the moment. The family is calling it a suicide. Even if it is a suicide, legal action is necessary. We are investigating the whole matter and will expose it soon," Yadav said.

According to the information, the deceased, Rajesh son of Mohar Singh Prajapati, a resident of Nagla Kharagpur village, died under mysterious circumstances. The body of the deceased was taken to the cremation ground by the family and neighbours for the last rights. As soon as Rajesh was consigned to flames, police arrived at the spot and informed the family members that Rajesh was murdered and his last rights could not be performed before the conclusion of an investigation. When police tried to stop the last rites, the family protested leading to a stir among the people at the crematorium. Finally, the situation was brought under control with the intervention of local villagers and a heavy police force and the body was taken out of the pyre.

A medical board will perform an autopsy on the body to ascertain what led to Rajesh's death. An investigation has been launched by the police.

However, the family members said it was a case of death by suicide as the deceased was an alcoholic and lost mental sanity under its influence which led to the tragic end.