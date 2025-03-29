Dhenkanal's Women Farmers Script Success Story With Green Papaya Cultivation

Dhenkanal: Women farmers of Dhenkanal, with their diligence, hard work and determination have scripted a success story by growing green papaya (Amruta Bhanda) which is in high demand in the international markets including London and Ireland.

In February, one tonne of papaya from Dhenkanal was exported to Ireland. Similarly, in March till now, over one tonne of Papaya has been exported to London. Women of the district have been playing a significant role in cultivation of papayas organically in the district. Tribal Women farmers from Majhisahi, Sansail, Bhaarnali and Khurapiri villages under Saptasajya panchayat of Sadar block cultivate the fruit without fertilizers.

While the women have been diligent in their efforts, companies like Madan Mohan Agro Producer and Saptasajya Agro have been instrumental in processing and exporting the fruit to international markets. In the last two months, two tonnes of papaya have been exported from the district to London and Ireland with support from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Government of India.

Green papaya (ETV Bharat)

A papaya tree bears fruit two to three times a year without the use of fertilizers. Each papaya weighs at least 3/4th of a kg, and a tree produces at least 30-50 kg of the fruit which is sold Rs 10 to 17 per kg. A single tree produces papaya worth around Rs 3,000. The women farmers earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 from the sale.

A papaya farm in Dhenkanal (ETV Bharat)

The initiative has brought about a major change in the lives of Lakshmi Hembram and Binodini Nayak who have become self-reliant. The women farmers' dedication has transformed the village into a symbol of empowerment under the 'Make in Odisha' initiative. Lakshmi said she and other farmers of her village were lauded by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. She said members of Saptasajya FPO encouraged the women of the village to cultivate papaya.

Deputy Director of Dhenkanal District Horticulture Department Geetashri Padhi said' food processing units Madan Mohan and Saptasajya Agro Producer Company collect papaya from the women farmers. "Later, it was exported with the help of APEDA and the Government of India", she said.