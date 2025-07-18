Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Karnataka CM Says SIT Will Be Formed Based On Police Report

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government will take a call on setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass rape and murder of young women and subsequent secret burials of their bodies in Dharmasthala in Dakshin Kannada, on the basis of the report of the police.

Reacting to a petition submitted to the Government by a delegation of advocates led by retired Justice Gopala Gowda seeking SIT probe into the Dharmasthala killings, the CM told reporters in Mysuru, "We are not for or against the demand. The Government will take a call as per the law."

"If there is a need for setting up an SIT, we will definitely do it," he added.

The demand for SIT probe gained momentum after a person approached the Dakshina Kannada police recently claiming to be an eyewitness to the murders allegedly happening over the last 2-3 decades and stating that he had himself buried several bodies. He also informed police that he would show the locations where bodies have been buried.

"The person who had gone into hiding for 10 years has made a statement before the police under Section 164. Let the police submit their report which may be submitted in a day or two. The Government will accordingly take a decision whether to form SIT or not," Siddaramaiah said.

When asked if the Government was under pressure due to the demand for an SIT, the chief minister said, "There was absolutely no pressure on his Government. Even if somebody wants to put pressure on us, We will not budge. We will act according to the law."