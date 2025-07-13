Dharmasthala Mass Burial: YouTuber MD Sameer Booked Over Alleged 'Fabricated' Video About

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Police has booked popular YouTuber MD Sameer for allegedly sharing false and fabricated information through an AI-generated video related to the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. An FIR has been registered against him at the Dharmasthala Police Station for allegedly causing public outrage over the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dakshina Kannada, Dr. Arun K., said that the video shared by Sameer about the alleged mass burial incident was generated using artificial intelligence.

“The video includes fabricated details beyond those provided by the complainant and witnesses in the official complaint and court proceedings,” he said. “The video circulated on YouTube has deliberately provoked public outrage,” the SP said.

According to him, the video shared by Sameer allegedly spread misinformation and revealed additional details about the witness complainant.

“The case against Sameer has been registered at Dharmasthala Police Station under sections 192, 240, and 353 (1) (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the SP added.

These sections relate to fabricating false evidence, using such evidence in judicial proceedings, and actions that deter a public servant from discharging their duty. The police investigation is ongoing.

The mass burial case stems from a complaint filed by an individual with the Dakshina Kannada police alleging that a series of murders took place in Dharmasthala village over the past three decades, and they have been systematically covered up.

The SP office, through a press release, confirmed that a complaint has been received. “The said individual has filed a complaint with the SP office as well as the Dharmasthala police station. Based on the complaint, an investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken,” the release had said.

The complainant, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly claimed that while he was working as a sanitation worker in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, several murders took place and he was forced to dispose of bodies under threat.

Claiming that influential people are linked with these murders, the complainant said he was ready to disclose all details, including the persons behind these murders and the locations where bodies were buried, provided he gets security under the Witness Protection Scheme.