Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case; SIT Sleuths Start Exhumation Process

Bengaluru: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday started the process of exhumation in connection with a complaint by a person who claimed to have buried several bodies in various spots in the nearby forests in Dharmasthala.

The exhumation process began in as many as 13 spots in a forest near the Nethravati river besides the Dharmasthala bathing ghat, where bodies are said to have been buried. The entire process is being video-recorded.

The complainant, who is also the prime witness in the case, had shown these spots to SIT officials on Monday afternoon, following which these spots were geo-tagged, marked with barrier tapes and secured by the police.

A group of labourers started digging these spots on Tuesday in the presence of SIT officials, including Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Damaya, Puttur AC Stella Verghese, and Mangaluru Zone SP of Civil Rights Enforcement Directorate C A Simon. The complainant, who himself is a witness in the case, was also present at the spot with his face covered. The digging is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

A heavy bandobast has been made at the spots by the Garuda Force and Karnataka State Reserve Police.