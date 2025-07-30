ETV Bharat / state

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Exhumation Continues For Second Day; No Human Remains Found At First Spot

Bengaluru: Exhumation continues in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case for the second day on Wednesday even as no human skeletal remains were found at the first spot where digging took place on Tuesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing into the mass burial case that has grabbed the country's attention, started the process of exhumation from Tuesday following a complaint by a person that he buried bodies of several victims of rape and murder in and around the temple town. He claimed he did so under threat.

The exhumation was carried out at one of the 13 spots shown by the complainant-cum-witness in the case. Even after digging 11ft deep, no human remains were found.

The SIT team began the second day operations on Wednesday with the help of JCBs in the presence of the complainant and his advocates. Currently exhumation is going on at the second and third spots near the Dharmasthala bathing point as shown by the complainant where the bodies of women have been reportedly buried.