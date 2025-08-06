Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two More Cases Transferred To SIT

Bengaluru: Dakshin Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar on Wednesday said that two human skeletal remains have been found during exhumation in the forests near the temple town of Dharmasthala. Exhumation started on July 29 in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case and is still going on.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, SP Arun Kumar said two skeletal remains were found on July 31 and August 4, following which two unnatural death report (UDR) cases were registered by the Dharmasthala police. "Both these cases have now been transferred to Special Investigation Team (SIT)," the SP said. SIT is probing the mass burial case.

This apart, the complaint filed by T Jayant, who alleged that the body of a 15-year-old girl was buried near Dharmasthala without conducting a post-mortem or registering an FIR, has also been transferred to SIT, the release said.

SIT sleuths began exhumation from July 29 at 13 spots in the forests near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat and along the Netravati river. These spots were shown by a complainant-witness, who claimed to have buried hundreds of bodies in the forests about 15 years ago.

After six days of exhumation, no skeletal remains were found at 12 spots except at Spot No. 6, where parts of a human skeleton were found. Another skeleton was found in a spot other than the ones shown by the complainant, police said. The exhumation at Spot No. 13 is yet to begin.

The Dharmasthala mass burial case, which has drawn the attention of the country, came out in public after the complainant, whose identity is yet to be revealed, approached the Dakshina Kannada SP and Dharmasthala police station in early July and claimed he had buried hundreds of bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village and surrounding areas. The complainant, who claimed to have served as a sanitation worker at Dharmasthala in the 1990s, said he did so under threat.

