Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: BJP Demands Interim Report On Progress Of SIT Probe

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP on Thursday reiterated its demand for placing an interim report of the ongoing SIT probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case besides putting an end to the constant online slander against the Dharmasthala temple.

Speaking on the issue in the Assembly, state BJP president and MLA B Y Vijayendra demanded the government to conduct an enquiry against the person who claimed to have buried hundreds of bodies in the forests near Dharmasthala. "Who is this person and what is his background? Who all are supporting him? Why has his identity not been disclosed? People need to know. The government must ask SIT to investigate the person," he said.

He also said that an international-level smear campaign is being carried out against Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, which is a centre of religious faith for Hindus. "If this is not stopped then crores of devotees will take to streets in protest," he added.

He also questioned the SIT's decision to exhume several spots where the person claimed to have buried bodies of young women. "It is really a frenzy. Exhumation is taking place continuously but no skeletons are being found. Having said that, this case should not be closed on the grounds that no bodies were found. An investigation must be conducted to unearth the conspiracy behind this smear campaign," he said.

Notably, exhumation has been taking place at several parts in forests near Dharmasthala after a person, who is complainant cum witness in the case, claimed he buried hundreds of several bodies of young women. SIT, which is probing the case, exhumed around 15 spots but found no skeletal remains of any human body.

Another BJP MLA V Sunilkumar urged the state government to take steps to stop the online slander against the Dharmasthala temple and initiate legal action against people behind this campaign. "The self-proclaimed Youtubers have been targeting Dharmasthala temple and the family that manages the temple. They have been using abusive language against the temple and the Heggade family. Why is the government sitting quietly? Why was no action taken against people who used objectionable language against Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala? It shows there is a conspiracy to malign the reputation of the temple," he said.

Sunilkumar also demanded the government to stop the on-going exhumation process. "How long will you continue with this exercise? How many places have you exhumed?," he asked.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he has great respect for the Dharmasthala temple and its legacy but to say that the government was behind the ongoing investigation is not true. "The government cannot sit quiet when someone approaches the court and makes a statement under Section 164A," he said.