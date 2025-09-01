Dharmasthala Mass Burial: BJP Holds Rally Blaming Congress For Defaming Hindu Religious Places

Bengaluru: Karnataka politics has heated up over the Dharmashala mass burial case as the ruling Congress and the Opposition are engaged in a war of words, with the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) still underway.

On Monday, the BJP held a massive rally, 'Dharmasthala Chalo', in the temple town of Dharmasthala in solidarity with the family of Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade, which came under the radar following allegations of mass burials and urged the state government to hand over the investigation to either the CBI or the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

Prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, Opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and his counterpart in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, took part in the rally.

On Sunday, JDS members, led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy — son of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy — held a meeting at Dharmasthala in the presence of Heggade. A fortnight ago, a car rally led by BJP MLA SR Vishwanath was taken out from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala, which is also witnessing similar rallies and protests by BJP, right-wing organisations and devotees over the past few days.

Besides demanding a central agency probe, the BJP-JDS duo has been mounting scathing attacks on the government for forming the SIT and allowing exhumation at the spots shown by the complainant, Chennaiah. They contend that the government should have investigated the veracity of the claims first and then ordered a probe if they were found to be true. But by not doing so, the government has shown disrespect to the religious place and hurt the Hindu sentiments, they argue.

"The government should have allowed the complainant to undergo the narco-analysis test. Had it been done, the question of exhuming at Dharmasthala would not have arisen, as his claims of burying hundreds of bodies have been proven false. A probe to find out where the complainant brought the human skull from the spot as evidence should have also been carried out. But the government did nothing and went on exhuming all over Dharmasthala, showing disrespect to the place revered by lakhs of Hindus," Joshi said at the rally.

The SIT has found no human skeletons at 17 spots they exhumed so far, except human bones in one spot and a skeleton in another.

He also asked whether the government would have allowed similar exhumation in the places of worship of other faiths, had anyone from the Hindu community made such allegations. "What the Congress government did in Dharmasthala is part of a greater conspiracy to bring disrepute to the place and the Hindus," he added.

The BJP plans to take out a public rally atop the Chamundi Hills at Mysuru, alleging that Hindu religious centres are being targeted by the Congress government. Last week, a row erupted after Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said Chamundi Hills and Chamundeshwari temple belonged to all people and not only to Hindus.

Accusing the BJP of trying to reap political dividends out of the Dharmasthala issue, Congress said the saffron party has been dividing society on religious lines. "Why were they (BJP) silent when the SIT was formed? Why did no one from the BJP oppose it? In fact, they welcomed our decision. Now that nothing was found (in exhumation), they have started this new drama, which shows their hypocrisy," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

He further said the BJP is taking out rallies to Dharmashatala, eyeing political gains. "They might be thinking that Hindus will unite and support them. But they are wrong. People are wise enough to see through their motives. Carrying out false propaganda and peddling lies has become the second name of the BJP. They have no humanity," he added.

Shivakumar also alleged that the Dharmasthala mass burial case is a result of a conspiracy by the BJP itself. "The people who made allegations against Dharmasthala are all originally from the BJP. They have done this to bring disrepute to the Dharmasthala temple, and the Congress has no role in it," he added.

Political analyst Ravindra Reshme feels the political mudslinging is uncalled for, and parties should allow the law to take its own course. "I really don't know why the opposition parties are taking out rallies. That too, when the SIT is still probing the case. In a way, such actions may influence the outcome. Therefore, the opposition parties must allow the law to take its own course and focus on issues that are concerning people," he added.

