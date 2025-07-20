Dharmasthala Burials: Karnataka Govt Sets Up SIT For Comprehensive Probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an in-depth probe into the shocking allegations of murders and burials in Dharmasthala, a temple town in Dakshina Kannada district.

The decision comes in response to a police complaint filed through a lawyer by a man who claimed to have been involved in the burial of several bodies over the years. The complaint was lodged at the Dharmasthala police station, prompting state authorities to act swiftly.

The SIT will be led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pranav Mohanty and senior IPS officers N M Anucheth, Soumya Latha and Jitendra Kumar Dayama will be members.

According to the order, all existing and future criminal cases related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, whether filed in Dharmasthala or in other police stations across the state, will be transferred to the SIT by the Director General and Inspector General of Police. The SIT is mandated to regularly report its investigation progress to the DGP and IGP. The team must carry out a comprehensive and impartial investigation and submit its final report to the government through the police chief at the earliest.

Gruesome Allegations Trigger National Concern

The case took a dramatic turn when the Karnataka State Women’s Commission received a letter and media reports indicating that multiple bodies of women had allegedly been buried around Dharmasthala over the past two decades. The reports cited a man’s court statement and mentioned his discovery of a human skull. Additionally, a missing complaint by the family of a female medical student has resurfaced in connection with this case. The commission took serious note of these revelations and highlighted allegations of rape, murder, unnatural deaths and disappearance of women and students over a 20-year span.

Based on these disturbing inputs, the chairperson of the Women’s Commission had urged the government to constitute a high-level SIT under senior police officials to investigate missing persons cases, suspicious deaths, sexual harassment and potential cover-ups in the Dharmasthala region.

Public and Legal Pressure on Government

The issue has sparked widespread public debate and media coverage across Karnataka. Retired Supreme Court Justice Gopal Gowda had earlier demanded immediate government protection for witnesses in the case and strongly recommended SIT's formation for an impartial probe. Adding to the pressure, a delegation of senior lawyers, including advocates Balan and C S Dwarakanath, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, 'Cauvery', and submitted a memorandum urging immediate and appropriate action in the matter.

With mounting concern from activists, legal experts and civil society, the government’s move to establish a dedicated SIT is seen as a critical step toward ensuring justice and unearthing the full extent of what could be one of Karnataka’s most disturbing criminal investigations in recent history.