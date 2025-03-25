Dharavi Gas Cylinder Explosion: Case Registered Against Eight For Negligence

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a truck loaded with LPG cylinders in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday night around 9:50 pm. Although there was no loss of life, the police stated that the initial investigation revealed the accident was caused by negligence and improper parking of the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Dharavi police station in this regard.
Case Registered Against the Accused
According to the police, on the night of March 24, a large truck and other vehicles were parked in a double parking lot on the north side of LBS Road, Dharavi, near Nisargadiya. The truck was carrying a significant number of LPG gas cylinders. The police stated that parking a vehicle loaded with flammable materials in an inadequate space on a public road was extremely dangerous and negligent, leading to the registration of a case.
Special Team Assigned to Search for the Accused
Mahendra Vasa Valvi has filed a complaint at the Dharavi police station, stating, "My vehicle and other vehicles have also been severely damaged. Therefore, strict action should be taken against the culprits."
The Dharavi police assured that the investigation into the incident is being prioritised. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused by collecting the CCTV footage from the scene, recording statements from locals, and gathering technical evidence. The police confirmed that all the accused are currently absconding, and a special team has been formed to locate them.
Inspection of Gas Transporting Vehicles Underway
Following this incident, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Department, and Police launched an inspection of gas-supplying agencies and gas-transporting vehicles across the city. Authorities emphasised that such negligence is a punishable offence under the law.
The accused have been charged with endangering public life and property by parking vehicles carrying flammable substances on a public road. If found guilty, they may face strict punishment under Sections 285 (dangerous conduct), 287 (negligence in connection with machinery), and 288 (creating danger on a public road) of the Indian Penal Code.
Names of the Eight Accused Released
The Dharavi police released the names of eight accused involved in the case
- Babu Gopal Pujari (45) – Truck driver and owner of an LPG gas cylinder supply business.
- Ninad Suresh Kelkar (50) – The main owner of the gas business.
- Nagesh Subhash Navale (28) – Manager.
- Sonu Gautam Charmohan (24) – Driver of truck (MH 01 DR 6664).
- Anil Kumar Gulabchand Gupta (50) – Ration shop owner.
- Tarbej Tariq Sheikh (24) – Parking fee collector.
- Tariq Jabbar Sheikh-Driver
- Velu Nadar – Owner of tempo (MH 01 CQ 0252).
The police stated that all these individuals have been charged with endangering public safety by parking their vehicles dangerously on the road.
