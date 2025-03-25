ETV Bharat / state

Dharavi Gas Cylinder Explosion: Case Registered Against Eight For Negligence

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a truck loaded with LPG cylinders in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday night around 9:50 pm. Although there was no loss of life, the police stated that the initial investigation revealed the accident was caused by negligence and improper parking of the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Dharavi police station in this regard.

Case Registered Against the Accused

According to the police, on the night of March 24, a large truck and other vehicles were parked in a double parking lot on the north side of LBS Road, Dharavi, near Nisargadiya. The truck was carrying a significant number of LPG gas cylinders. The police stated that parking a vehicle loaded with flammable materials in an inadequate space on a public road was extremely dangerous and negligent, leading to the registration of a case.

Special Team Assigned to Search for the Accused

Mahendra Vasa Valvi has filed a complaint at the Dharavi police station, stating, "My vehicle and other vehicles have also been severely damaged. Therefore, strict action should be taken against the culprits."

The Dharavi police assured that the investigation into the incident is being prioritised. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused by collecting the CCTV footage from the scene, recording statements from locals, and gathering technical evidence. The police confirmed that all the accused are currently absconding, and a special team has been formed to locate them.

Inspection of Gas Transporting Vehicles Underway