"My Hotel And Staff Were Swept Away In Front Of My Eyes," Recalls Dharali Hotel Owner

Matli, Uttarkashi: Jai Bhagwan Singh, like the countless victims of the flash flood in Uttarakashi lost his home and his hotel in the devastating flash flood.

Jai was fortunate to escape the disaster as he was in a village situated at a height attending a religious ceremony. However, his two-storey hotel came down like a pack of cards and was washed away in the flood. Jai is in shock even four days after the incident.

Jai told ETV Bharat correspondent Dheeraj Sajwan that it was like any other day. "It had not rained in Dharali for many days. But it rained on August 5. We had no reason to panic. I had been to the upper part of the village to attend a milk fair when the disaster struck," he said.

Jai recalled on the morning of August 5, he had breakfast with the staff at his hotel and went to to the milk fair right in front of the hotel. "From there I was keeping an eye on my hotel. At around 1:30 pm, suddenly, we could hear loud noises from the mountain above. By the time we realized what was happening, water at a speed of more than 100 km per hour swept through the village. Within 30 to 35 seconds, fist my hotel and staff, then entire Dharali was destroyed," he said.

Two women console each other at the relief camp (ETV Bharat)

Jai said he saw his nephew and the four of his staff coming out of a room in the hotel but they were swept away in a matter of seconds. Jai's tears have dried up but his grief is evident in his eyes. Jai also got separated from his mother. "I just hope she is safe," he said.

Jai recalled the first wave of water first washed away Dharali town and then the old village was buried under the debris. "There was chaos all around with people screaming looking for their families and loved ones," he said.

A woman cries as her family consoles her at a relief camp (ETV Bharat)

Madanmani Nautiyal, of Mukhba opposite Dharali, who shot the first video of the Dharali disaster, said around 100 to 150 people must have been at the spot when the tragedy struck. He said workers from Nepal and Bihar were engaged in the renovation of Kalpkedar temple at Dharali when the tragedy struck.