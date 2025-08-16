ETV Bharat / state

Dharali Disaster Aftermath: Survivors Suffer From Post-traumatic Stress Disorder; Experts Urge Caution

A woman being assisted as people stranded in the Dharali area were brought back during a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Uttarkashi ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : August 16, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST 2 Min Read

Uttarkashi: The devastating flash flood at Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, has left many scars on the people's minds besides leading to loss of life and property. Mental health experts have called for maintaining a positive environment around the victim families and advised against keeping the survivors alone to fight the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the disaster aftermath. Nearly three weeks after the deadly flash flood in Kheer Ganga at Dharali triggered by a massive cloudburst, locals are still struggling with nervousness, restlessness and insomnia. The state Health Department has set up health camps in Gangotri, Dharali, Ganganani, Dabrani, Bhatwadi and Heena for the health check-up of locals. NDRF personnel treat people in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, at disaster-hit Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand (PTI) PTSD After Dharali Disaster

Dr Rohit Godwal, a psychiatrist from State Mental Health Hospital Selaqui Dehradun, who visited the disaster-hit Dharali with his team on August 6, said he conducted the health check-up of about 150 people of whom 10 complained about anxiety, restlessness and insomnia. Most of the people affected by the disaster are those who saw the devastation unfold before their eyes, Dr Godwal said, adding the survivors were suffering from PTSD. Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, at disaster-hit Dharali area, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand (PTI)

“People whose relatives are still missing are still getting scared by the flashbacks of the scene again and again. The heartbeat increases, sleep is interrupted and the person can get scared even with a small sound or movement,” Dr Godwal said. The psychiatrist said that even in the second day's test, 10 out of 70 people were found to be suffering from irritability and nervousness. The maximum effect was seen in the elderly and the youth, he said adding women and children were found to be affected in less numbers. People from the disaster-affected areas of Harsil and Dharali being brought to Matli ITBP helipad, in Uttarkashi (PTI) “There are some people who still think that Kheer Ganga can bring devastation again. Some feel that their lost relatives are present nearby”. Dr. Mohan Dogra, CMS/ Physician of Community Health Center Sahaspur Dehradun, who recently returned from Dharali, too said that during the health check-up, many people complained about mental stress, fatigue and weakness in the body. Mitigation Measures

Dr Godwal, who camped in Dharali for eight days after the disaster and held counseling sessions in Harshil Hospital, has advised people not to keep themselves alone. NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation in cloudburst-hit Dharali area, in Uttarkashi, (PTI) “Avoid discussing the incident repeatedly. Maintain a normal and positive environment with the family. If someone is suffering from a mental problem, then he/she can call the helpline number 144166 and get 24-hour counseling and guidance”. Dr. CP Tripathi, a pediatrician, who was appointed a Nodal Officer during the Dharali Disaster, said that the mental relationship between mother and child was very important in the disaster environment. Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, at disaster-hit Dharali area, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand (PTI) “Pregnant women and small children should be kept in a jolly environment as much as possible, because the mother's mind plays an important role in the development of the child”. Read More: Disaster Aftermath: Sniffer Dogs And Heavy Machinery Notwithstanding, Rescue Ops An Uphill Task For Agencies Fresh Rain Triggers Panic In Dharali As Ganga Water Level Rises Again After August 5 Disaster