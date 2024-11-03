Dhar Youth Forced To Lick Spit, Fed Cow Dung For Spoiling Rangoli

Dhar: A shocking video where a mob is seen forcing a youth to lick spit on the ground and stuffing cow dung into his mouth in the Sagore area under Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh has been doing the rounds on social media.

After the incident came to light, the youth was taken into police custody on charges of disturbing the peace.

The youth allegedly spat on a Rangoli on the road after which villagers gheraoed him and forced him to clean the spit by licking on the road as punishment. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Family members of the youth said he worked as a labourer under a contractor. "We have been told that when he spat chewing tobacco near a rangoli on the roadside, some of it splashed on the artwork. Upon receiving the information of the incident, a crowd of villagers gathered there and made him lick the spit from the ground. After which the crowd took him to the police station and handed him over to the police. The police produced him in front of the SDM who sent him directly to jail on charges of disturbing peace," a member said.

Police have refrained from commenting on the matter. The family members further said the SHO told them not to file a complaint given the gravity of the situation and assured them of bailing him out on Monday. The incident has petrified the family members.

ETV Bharat tried to reach out to Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh to get more information on the incident, but calls went unanswered.