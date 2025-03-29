Sambhal Police Bust 'Dhanvarsha Gang'; 14 Members Arrested

Sambhal: The Sambhal Police have busted the Dhanvarsha Gang by arresting 14 members. The gang was active for the last eight years and used to work through the Western code system. They used to lure people with money and then cheat them.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krushna Kumar Bishnoi announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team, which arrested the members of the gang. The Police have recovered nude videos, snakes of rare species, owls and turtles, which were in possession of the gang.

The SP said that a person named Rajpal had lodged a complaint at the Dhanari Kotwali Police Station that on March 21 he was allegedly abducted from his house by the gang members after they hypnotized him and was taken to another place.

"A case of kidnapping and attempt to murder was lodged at the police station. After investigation, we got to know that a big gang was involved in it," the SP added.

He said that the gang used three code words - artists, media and article. "There were two teams in the gang. Those who used to cheat people would be called at media and those hypnotizing people used to be identified as artists. They used to call boys, girls and ladies as articles," the senior police official added.

According to the SP, one member of the gang used to fill out forms and girls needed to give all information like name, address, height, period date and weight. "They used to cheat people by saying if you join us, they would get anything between Rs 5 to 35 crore," he said.

He further said that the members of the gang used to take money from the victims, who also used to send girls and ladies from the family to them. The members of the gang also allegedly harassed women and girls and made videos of them, the SP added.

He also said that the gang was active in Etah, Agra, Firozabad and other districts of Uttar Pradesh. "The gang members have sexually assaulted at least 12 girls. The arrested accused were produced in court, which remanded into judicial custody. The accused included a government officer and station master of a local railway station," the SP concluded.