Dhami Cabinet Approves Yoga Policy To Make Uttarakhand Global Wellness Capital

By Rohit Soni

Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami led Uttarakhand cabinet has approved Yoga Policy 2025 aimed at making it the state the global capital of yoga and wellness. The policy sets a target of establishing at least five new yoga hubs by 2030.

Uttarakhand is often referred to as Devbhoomi or Abode of the Gods. It is also considered the land of India's spiritual and yoga tradition where spiritual gurus have done meditation for centuries. Rishikesh with several yoga ashrams located there is often referred to as the yoga capital of the world. Other destinations like Kausani and Champawat have also been known as centres of yoga for several decades.

The Uttarakhand government claims that the policy approved on Wednesday is the first such policy introduced by any state in the country.

The idea is to build on the Chardham heritage and the natural beauty of the hills and take further the concepts of yoga, wellness and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy) in a planned manner. This will also attract tourists from all over.

Sources disclosed, “After the implementation of the AYUSH policy in 2023, the AYUSH department had immediately started preparing a yoga policy for the state. After an initial draft was sent back, the exercise was further refined to prepare the policy that has now been approved. The AYUSH department took suggestions from Ayurveda experts as well as the other stakeholders.”

Officials further said the policy will promote public health as well as tourism in Uttarakhand. It is expected to help in the development of the state while protecting the yoga heritage of the country.

Integration of yoga in the education and promotion of yoga meditation centres are an important aspect of this policy besides promoting research in yoga and spirituality. Centres to train yoga instructors will also be set up in addition to developing yoga infrastructure.

Sources said the government plans to start yoga courses in the schools while starting live yoga broadcasts for the general public. In addition to this yoga sessions will be conducted in hotels, resorts, home stays, schools, colleges and corporate offices.

It is expected that 13,000 people of the state will directly benefit from the Yoga Policy 2025. Five new yoga hubs will be at Jageshwar, Mukteshwar, Vyas Valley, Tehri Lake and Kolidhek Lake. Along with this, yoga services will be made available in all the AYUSH health and wellness centres by March 2026.

Officials claimed that community based mindfulness programs will be started keeping in mind the needs of different segments of the population.

“All the yoga institutes operating in the state will be registered and a special online yoga platform will be started. Promotional campaigns and international yoga conferences will be organized to promote yoga tourism. Also, a target has been set to develop partnerships with 15 to 20 national and international institutions by March 2028,” an official disclosed.

There is a provision to give a grant of Rs 10 lakh for every project undertaken to encourage research in yoga, meditation and naturopathy at the universities, research institutes, health organizations, AYUSH institutions and NGOs. A sum of Rs 1 crore has been kept for the purpose till 2030.

In addition to this a compensation of Rs 250 per yoga session will be paid to instructors of yoga centres already running home stays, resorts, hotels, schools, colleges etc. This compensation will be given for 20 sessions every month to one instructor per centre.

Officials said the proposed Directorate of Yoga and Naturopathy, which will oversee the implementation of the policy, regulation, grant distribution and other. It will be responsible for ensuring the quality of yoga centers, registering the institutes and getting them recognized from the Yoga Certification Board. It will also create a rating system for the centres besides having national and international cooperation through memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

A high level state committee will be formed to review and monitor the policy on whose implementation the state government intends to spend about Rs 35 crore.

“The government aims to create 13000 jobs through this policy. Around 2500 yoga teachers will be certified by the Yoga Certification Board and more than 10,000 yoga instructors are likely to get employment in home stays, hotels etc.,” said an official.