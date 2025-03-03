ETV Bharat / state

DGP Nalin Prabhat Calls For Stronger Inter-District Collaboration To Bolster Security In Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chairs a review meeting on crime and security at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir on Monday. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat has directed the police to increase inter-district collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations in Kashmir.

Chairing a review of the crime and security situation at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir, he highlighted the importance of a proactive approach to crime prevention and urged the district SSPs to adopt community-based strategies to address criminal activities.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Kashmir, DIGs, District SSPs and senior officers. Additionally, the IGP Jammu and senior officers from Jammu participated virtually. “The main focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region," he said.

DGP Prabhat issued directives to the police for the swift investigation and resolution of long-pending criminal cases. The police chief highlighted the significance of building public trust through active community engagement, noting that strong relationships with the public are crucial for both crime prevention and fostering cooperation with law enforcement efforts.