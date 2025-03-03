DGP Nalin Prabhat Calls For Stronger Inter-District Collaboration To Bolster Security In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat has directed the police to increase inter-district collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations in Kashmir.
Chairing a review of the crime and security situation at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir, he highlighted the importance of a proactive approach to crime prevention and urged the district SSPs to adopt community-based strategies to address criminal activities.
The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Kashmir, DIGs, District SSPs and senior officers. Additionally, the IGP Jammu and senior officers from Jammu participated virtually. “The main focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region," he said.
DGP Prabhat issued directives to the police for the swift investigation and resolution of long-pending criminal cases. The police chief highlighted the significance of building public trust through active community engagement, noting that strong relationships with the public are crucial for both crime prevention and fostering cooperation with law enforcement efforts.
He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and safeguarding the rights of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.
The IGP Kashmir VK Birdi also urged officers to adopt a proactive stance in addressing serious crimes and to collaborate closely with the judiciary and prosecution to expedite case resolutions.
