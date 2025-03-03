ETV Bharat / state

DGP Nalin Prabhat Calls For Stronger Inter-District Collaboration To Bolster Security In Kashmir

While reviewing crime and security at the Kashmir Police Control Room, DGP Nalin Prabhat emphasized proactive crime prevention and urged SSPs to implement community-based strategies.

Etv Bharat
Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chairs a review meeting on crime and security at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir on Monday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 9:12 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat has directed the police to increase inter-district collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations in Kashmir.

Chairing a review of the crime and security situation at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir, he highlighted the importance of a proactive approach to crime prevention and urged the district SSPs to adopt community-based strategies to address criminal activities.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Kashmir, DIGs, District SSPs and senior officers. Additionally, the IGP Jammu and senior officers from Jammu participated virtually. “The main focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region," he said.

DGP Prabhat issued directives to the police for the swift investigation and resolution of long-pending criminal cases. The police chief highlighted the significance of building public trust through active community engagement, noting that strong relationships with the public are crucial for both crime prevention and fostering cooperation with law enforcement efforts.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and safeguarding the rights of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.

The IGP Kashmir VK Birdi also urged officers to adopt a proactive stance in addressing serious crimes and to collaborate closely with the judiciary and prosecution to expedite case resolutions.

Read more: 70 FIRs Registered In J&K On Complaints Received Through Electronic Modes

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat has directed the police to increase inter-district collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations in Kashmir.

Chairing a review of the crime and security situation at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir, he highlighted the importance of a proactive approach to crime prevention and urged the district SSPs to adopt community-based strategies to address criminal activities.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Kashmir, DIGs, District SSPs and senior officers. Additionally, the IGP Jammu and senior officers from Jammu participated virtually. “The main focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region," he said.

DGP Prabhat issued directives to the police for the swift investigation and resolution of long-pending criminal cases. The police chief highlighted the significance of building public trust through active community engagement, noting that strong relationships with the public are crucial for both crime prevention and fostering cooperation with law enforcement efforts.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and safeguarding the rights of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.

The IGP Kashmir VK Birdi also urged officers to adopt a proactive stance in addressing serious crimes and to collaborate closely with the judiciary and prosecution to expedite case resolutions.

Read more: 70 FIRs Registered In J&K On Complaints Received Through Electronic Modes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DGP NALIN PRABHATREVIEW OF CRIME AND SECURITYINTER DISTRICT COLLABORATIONBOLSTER SECURITY IN KASHMIRCOMMUNITY BASED STRATEGIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.