DGCA Revises Guidelines For Flight Operations In Adverse Weather Conditions

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has revised its operational guidelines for operators during adverse weather conditions, emphasising that safety should take precedence over "schedule adherence" and encouraged pilots to divert flights in unpredictable conditions.

Issuing an updated operations circular to scheduled and non-scheduled operators, the regulator also said pilots should cross-check visual cues with instruments to ensure accurate approach and landing assessments to deal with visual illusions that may occur during night operations in rain or on wet runways.

The circular also comes against the backdrop of recent helicopter accidents in Kedarnath region and an IndiGo flight enroute to Srinagar encountering severe turbulence last month. Citing the growing impact of climate change on operational unpredictability, DGCA has advised flight crew to maintain heightened vigilance, "with an emphasis on safety taking precedence over schedule adherence".

"Captains are encouraged to initiate diversions or air-turn-backs, as required by prevailing conditions," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement on Sunday. The circular outlines conditions under which flight crew are expected to consider diversion, return, or rerouting due to adverse weather, including severe turbulence, windshear, icing, obstructive thunderstorms, or sudden visibility deterioration.

Further, operators and pilots have been advised to adopt a conservative approach to decision-making as well as have weather avoidance planning in place. "Pilots are encouraged to plan deviations early and maintain a minimum 20 NM (Nautical Miles) upwind distance from convective activity.