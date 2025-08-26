DGCA Permits Drone Flying Till 10,000 Feet For Cloud Seeding In Rajasthan's Ramnagar Dam Area

Jaipur: The hope of artificial rain with cloud seeding in the Ramnagar Dam area of Rajasthan's Jaipur has been reenlivened following the clearance from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fly drones up to 10,000 feet.
The area has been facing drought for a long time, and experts believe that if the trial is successful in September, it will not only elevate the water level in the dam but also come as a great relief from the water crisis in Jaipur and the neighbouring areas. However, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) is yet to issue the no objection certificate (NOC), and the schedules of drone flying will be fixed soon after its receipt.
Calling it a significant achievement for the area, Jamwaramgarh MLA Mahendra Pal Meena said, "We are waiting for the NOC from ATC. After this, the time to fly the drone will be decided. The double-engine government in the state is constantly trying to bring water to the dam. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena are serious about this issue."
"Good news. We deliver what we promise, and when the intentions are pure and noble, even God leaves no stone unturned in supporting you. A significant achievement has been accomplished for the successful implementation of the Cloud Seeding project in the Ramgarh Dam area. Permission (NOC) has been obtained from the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) for drone operations up to an altitude of 10,000 feet," Meena posted in Hindi from his X handle.
"This approval will prove to be a significant milestone in increasing the water level in Ramgarh Dam, providing relief from the water crisis, and accelerating rainfall-based projects," he added to the post.
Cloud seeding is a scientific process in which special chemicals (such as silver iodide or sodium chloride) are sprayed in the clouds, causing cloud particles to condense, thus increasing the possibility of rain. The technology has already been successfully adopted in many countries of the world, like America, China and the UAE.
This project was started by Kirori Lal Meena. He recently met the Union Civil Aviation Minister along with representatives of Excel-1 company to obtain drone flying permission from DGCA.
