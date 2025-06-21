ETV Bharat / state

DGCA Asks Air India To Remove 3 Officials From All Roles Related To Crew Rostering

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay.

DGCA Asks Air India To Remove 3 Officials From All Roles Related To Crew Rostering
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has ordered Air India to remove its three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering, sources said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its order on June 20, also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay. The three officials include a divisional vice president of the airline, as per the DGCA order.

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has ordered Air India to remove its three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering, sources said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its order on June 20, also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay. The three officials include a divisional vice president of the airline, as per the DGCA order.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIAAVIATION SAFETYAIR INDIA AIRLINE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.