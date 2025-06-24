ETV Bharat / state

3 Of Family Die By Suicide, Another Critical In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas District

The police are investigating to find out reasons as to why the whole family resorted to the extreme step.

Representational
Dewas: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, where three members of a family died by suicide while another was critical. The incident took place in a tribal area. When they took poison, all of them were referred to Indore in critical condition, where 3 of them died during treatment and the condition of another remains critical.

The incident took place in the Dhobghatta village of Udaynagar, which is a tribal area. Additional SP HS Batham said, "Dhobghatta village is under Udaynagar police station. Four people were admitted to the hospital after consuming a poisonous substance, information of which was received on Monday. In this case, the head of the family, 50-year-old Radheshyam died on the intervening night of June 22-23 and his wife Raghu Bai and daughter Asha died on Monday afternoon.

Daughter's condition critical

Additional SP HS Batham further said, "Out of the four members of the family, one daughter is still alive, whose treatment is going on in Indore hospital. We got the information about the incident yesterday. No information was received till now. Yesterday, after the death of Radheshyam, his last rites were performed. Today, his wife and daughter's postmortem will be done and their bodies will be handed over to the family.

The Additional SP said that no suicide note has been recovered yet as to why the four members of the family attempted suicide. The police are investigating the case and are trying to find out the reasons for the suicide.

