ETV Bharat / state

Over 10 Lakh Devotees Undertake First 14 Kosi Parikrama After Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya

In the first 14 Kosi Parikrama after Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, special arrangements were made for over 10 lakh pilgrims who participated here.

Over 10 Lakh Devotees Undertake First 14 Kosi Parikrama After Ram Mandir Consecration
Devotees participating in 14 Kosi Parikrama (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Ayodhya: More than 10 lakh devotees from across the country participated in the first 14 Kosi Parikrama after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Sunday.

Amid slogans, devotees took round of the temple town in the 42-km-long 'parikrama', which started on the Kartik Shukla Akshay Navami Tithi on Saturday to worship Lord Ram. The 'parikrama' will conclude at 4:44 pm today.

Devotees are taking the 'parikrama' on barefoot round 5000 temples including the Ram Mandir. It is believed that undertaking the 'parikrama' helps in washing away all sins and never getting defeated by one's enemies.

In view of the event, security has been stepped up in Ayodhya. During the month of Kartik, the influx of devotees is more than on normal days. 'Kalpvasis' do 'Kalpvas' by staying in the holy city and on Akshaya Navami, 14 Kosi Parikrama is undertaken round the boundary of the city. After this, 5 Kosi Parikrama is undertaken around the temple of Lord Ram on Dev Uthaan Ekadashi and then the Kartik fair is concluded.

IG Praveen Kumar himself has taken charge of the security arrangements. Kumar said a large number of people are undertaking the 'parikrama' this time and tight security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

Read more

  1. 'Moment Comes After 500 Years': PM Modi On 1st Diwali After Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony
  2. 'Aarti By 1100 Devotees, 25 Lakh Diyas': Ayodhya Deepotsav Gears To Set Up Two Guinness World Records

Ayodhya: More than 10 lakh devotees from across the country participated in the first 14 Kosi Parikrama after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Sunday.

Amid slogans, devotees took round of the temple town in the 42-km-long 'parikrama', which started on the Kartik Shukla Akshay Navami Tithi on Saturday to worship Lord Ram. The 'parikrama' will conclude at 4:44 pm today.

Devotees are taking the 'parikrama' on barefoot round 5000 temples including the Ram Mandir. It is believed that undertaking the 'parikrama' helps in washing away all sins and never getting defeated by one's enemies.

In view of the event, security has been stepped up in Ayodhya. During the month of Kartik, the influx of devotees is more than on normal days. 'Kalpvasis' do 'Kalpvas' by staying in the holy city and on Akshaya Navami, 14 Kosi Parikrama is undertaken round the boundary of the city. After this, 5 Kosi Parikrama is undertaken around the temple of Lord Ram on Dev Uthaan Ekadashi and then the Kartik fair is concluded.

IG Praveen Kumar himself has taken charge of the security arrangements. Kumar said a large number of people are undertaking the 'parikrama' this time and tight security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

Read more

  1. 'Moment Comes After 500 Years': PM Modi On 1st Diwali After Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony
  2. 'Aarti By 1100 Devotees, 25 Lakh Diyas': Ayodhya Deepotsav Gears To Set Up Two Guinness World Records

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION14 KOSI PARIKRAMARAM MANDIR IN AYODHYAAYODHYA 14 KOSI PARIKRAMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.