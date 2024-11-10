Over 10 Lakh Devotees Undertake First 14 Kosi Parikrama After Ram Mandir Consecration In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: More than 10 lakh devotees from across the country participated in the first 14 Kosi Parikrama after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Sunday.

Amid slogans, devotees took round of the temple town in the 42-km-long 'parikrama', which started on the Kartik Shukla Akshay Navami Tithi on Saturday to worship Lord Ram. The 'parikrama' will conclude at 4:44 pm today.

Devotees are taking the 'parikrama' on barefoot round 5000 temples including the Ram Mandir. It is believed that undertaking the 'parikrama' helps in washing away all sins and never getting defeated by one's enemies.

In view of the event, security has been stepped up in Ayodhya. During the month of Kartik, the influx of devotees is more than on normal days. 'Kalpvasis' do 'Kalpvas' by staying in the holy city and on Akshaya Navami, 14 Kosi Parikrama is undertaken round the boundary of the city. After this, 5 Kosi Parikrama is undertaken around the temple of Lord Ram on Dev Uthaan Ekadashi and then the Kartik fair is concluded.

IG Praveen Kumar himself has taken charge of the security arrangements. Kumar said a large number of people are undertaking the 'parikrama' this time and tight security arrangements have been made for the occasion.