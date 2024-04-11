Devotees to Reach Disputed Site of Shringar Gauri for Darshan-Worship Tomorrow

Varanasi: While the court verdict on regular darshan of Goddess Shringar Gauri is still pending, the special darshan of the deity will be allowed on Friday, the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.

For which, preparations are being made by the plaintiff women in this case to take out a procession while other devotees will reach here and offer prayers. A case is pending in the court regarding the regular darshan of Goddess Shringar Gauri at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi complex. Taking ahead the Shringaar Gauri case, the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex has been completed. However, no verdict has been given by the court regarding regular darshan of Shringaar Gauri.

A meeting on the darshan and worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Lal Babu at Saraswati Reading Hall in Chetganj. At the meeting, it was agreed to take out a darshan-worship yatra of Shringar Gauri from Gorakshanath Math in Maidagin from 8 am on Friday on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri Chaturthi.

Programme coordinator Sohan Lal Arya said that the yatra is very important for Sanatan Dharma. It is only by the participation of all the followers of Hindu religion in this yatra that the path will be paved for construction of a grand temple of Maa Shringar Gauri and Baba Vishwanath, Arya said.

Advocates of Gyanvapi and Shringaar Gauri case, including Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Sudhir Tripathi and Deepak Singh, said that Shringaar Gauri is being worshiped only once in a year. "Our aim is to worship Shringaar Gauri every day. For this, Sohan Lal Arya had filed the first case 925/95 for darshan and worship of Shringaar Gauri. In which the survey was also conducted on April 18 1996," a plaintiff said.

Another case was filed along with senior Supreme Court advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of five women from Kashi, including Rakhi Singh, Lakshmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak. In which, Rakhi Singh later separated but still remains the main subject of the case, while four other women are fighting separate cases. On this case, ASI survey has been completed on the orders of the court.

For the regular darshan of Shringaar Gauri, Gulshan Kapoor and other devotees will undertake a short journey for darshan and worship. Darshan of Shringaar Gauri is allowed only once a year. Thus, several devotees will be here for darshan and worship of Shringaar Gauri.