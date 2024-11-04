'Dhamma Charika' To Kick Off From Buddhist Pilgrimage Site Sarnath On Nov 16

Varanasi: The Dhamma Charika, a padayatra, will start from Sarnath, where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, on November 16 and end at Kushinagar on December 8. Nearly 5000 devotees are expected to participate in this padayatra, aimed to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Both Sarnath and Kushinagar are major Buddhist pilgrimage sites located around 10 km from Varanasi headquarters. After attaining enlightenment, Lord Buddha gave his first sermon here and it was named 'Dharma Chakra Pravartan', which marked the beginning of the propagation of Buddhism. The two other Buddhist pilgrimage sites are Lumbini and Bodh Gaya.

Sarnath (ETV Bharat)

Padayatra from Sarnath to Kushinagar (ETV Bharat)

Around 5000 devotees to participate: In-charge of Sarnath Dhamma Learning Centre, monk Chandima Thore said Sarnath was Lord Buddha's the preaching site while Kushinagar was place of Mahaparinirvana. Thus, Dhamma Charika will be organised between these two holy places. It will depart Sarnath temple with around 5000 devotees and cover about 500 kilometres to Kushinagar, where the yatra would be concluded.

5000 Buddhist devotees to participate (ETV Bharat)

Thore said that the devotees participating in the 'padayatra' will spread the message of peace and harmony on their way to Kushinagar. During the yatra, meetings will also be organised at various places. He said that the yatra will pass Varanasi via Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj. After reaching Kushinagar, a huge 'Dhamma Sabha' will be organised there.

Dhamma Charika or padayatra (AETV Bharat)

Yatra for knowledge and compassion: Thore said that Lord Buddha performed 'Charika' for 45 years for ushering world peace and attainment of knowledge. He did public welfare work and preached knowledge to the people. "Our aim is to convey the message of God to people through this Charika. The purpose of this journey is to awaken knowledge and compassion in people. We will work to convey Lord Buddha's message of peace and harmony to people at different places," he added.