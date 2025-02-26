Devotees Throng Tarakeswar Temple On Mahashivratri

Tarakeswar: Devotees gathered in large numbers at Tarakeswar temple in West Bengal's Hooghly district since morning to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

According to the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of the first half of lunar month of Phalguna. This year, the Shiva Chaturdashi started at 9:41 am on Wednesday and will continue till 8:39 am on Thursday.

Devotees crowded at Tarakeswar temple (ETV Bharat)

Every year, special pujas are performed on this occasion at Tarakeswar temple. Devotees are allowed to enter the temple throughout the day and night and pour water on the Shivlinga as an act of devotion to Lord Shiva.

On Wednesday, devotees started arriving at the court of Baba Tarakanath with milk, 'belpatra' and garlands of akondo flower, Lord Shiva's favourite, since morning. Some devotees carried water-filled pitcher on their heads, some had pots while many had drawn 'trident' on their foreheads. Many devotees have walked for several miles to reach the temple.

Shivlinga at Tarakeswar temple (ETV Bharat)

A special puja will be held at the Tarakeswar temple from 9 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday. This puja will be performed by the temple's Mahant Maharaj. During this period, no offerings will be made in the temple.

Sandeep Chatterjee, president of the Tarakeswar Purohit Mandal, said, "On Shivratri, 'Bhog Aarti' and 'Sandhya Aarti' are not held at the temple. After the Tarakeswar Math and the temple's Mahant Maharaj perform special puja, offerings will be made to Baba Bholenath. On this day, both devotees and monks express their desires before Lord Shiva."

Pond infront of Tarakeswar temple (ETV Bharat)

Sayan Gangopadhyay, a member of the Tarkeshwar Purohit Mandal, said, "The puja will be performed in the four 'prahars' (quarters) of the night. In the first prahar, the Shivlinga will be anointed with milk, in the second prahar with curd, then ghee and in the last prahar, with honey. Fruit, 'Gangajal' and 'belpatra' will be offered to Lord Shiva at each prahar."

Special arrangements have been made by the district administration for Mahashivratri. Hooghly Rural Police have stepped up surveillance on roads leading to Tarakeshwar temple. Checkpoints have been set up at several places and a huge number of police personnel, including women, have been deployed at the temple premises. Civil Defence personnel are present at the temple's 'dudh pukur' (milk pond). Firefighters are also present at the premises to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the festival. The Tarakeswar Municipality has taken special steps to keep the temple premises clean and arrangements have been made so that devotees can worship properly.

Mahashivratri, which means "Great Night of Shiva", represents victory of light over darkness and it is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva married Parvati.