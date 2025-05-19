ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Throng Saraswati Pushkaram

Mahabubabad: Saraswati Pushkaram witnessed an overwhelming turnout on the fourth day when thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam Pushkarini on Sunday. The venue echoed with chants and spiritual fervor as pilgrims from Telangana and neighboring states took part in the holy event.

Officials claimed that around 1.70 lakh devotees took the holy dip and visited the revered shrines of Srikaleshwara and Muktishwara Swamy. Women devotees were seen crafting Saikata Lingas (sand lingams) along the riverbanks, lighting lamps, offering sarees and performing special pujas.

Rituals related to Muttaiiduvula (goddess representations worshipped by women) were performed and prayers were offered. As the sun set, the Maha Aarti held in front of the idol of Goddess Saraswati on the riverbank captivated the crowd. The divine spectacle lit up the evening sky, filling the atmosphere with a spiritual glow.