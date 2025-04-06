ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Throng Sai Temple At Shirdi During Three-Day Ram Navami Festival

On Sunday, main day of the three-day Ram Navami festival, Sai temple at Shirdi will remain open for devotees throughout the night.

Devotees Throng Sai Temple At Shirdi During Three-Day Ram Navami Festival
Cradle carrying child form of Lord Rama at Sai temple (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Shirdi: The three-day Ram Navami festival is being celebrated with great religious fervour in Sai temple at Shirdi.

During the festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, a silver cradle with child form of Lord Rama has been set up at Sai Samadhi Shatabdi Mandap. A huge crowd of devotees gathered here, celebrating the occasion by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along with showering flowers and gulal.

A kirtan based on the life of Lord Rama was organised at Sai temple between 10 am and 12 noon. After this, the cradle carrying the silver idol of child form of Lord Rama was welcomed by Sai Baba Sansthan's chief executive officer Goraksh Gadilkar and deputy chief executive officer Bhimraj Darade. Ram Lalla's birth was welcomed by singing couplets and chanting His name while rocking the cradle. Following this, the cradle was taken to Sai Samadhi Mandap and Sai Baba's afternoon aarti was performed.

This is the 114th year of the three-day Ram Navami festival at Sai temple. Likewise previous years, the Sai temple has been kept open for devotees throughout the night for darshan on the main day on Sunday. The photograph of Lord Rama has been placed on Sai Baba's samadhi and devotees are having darshan of both Sai Baba and Lord Rama.

In the evening, a grand procession will be taken out from the village by the Sansthan, placing the photographs of Sai Baba and Lord Rama in a golden chariot. Several devotees, including Shirdi villagers, will participate at this procession in large numbers.

Read more

  1. Muslims Shower Petals On Ram Navami Procession Of This 103-Year-Old Nagpur Temple
  2. Celebrations Of 'Sitarama Kalyanam' In Bhadrachalam On Ram Navami

Shirdi: The three-day Ram Navami festival is being celebrated with great religious fervour in Sai temple at Shirdi.

During the festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, a silver cradle with child form of Lord Rama has been set up at Sai Samadhi Shatabdi Mandap. A huge crowd of devotees gathered here, celebrating the occasion by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along with showering flowers and gulal.

A kirtan based on the life of Lord Rama was organised at Sai temple between 10 am and 12 noon. After this, the cradle carrying the silver idol of child form of Lord Rama was welcomed by Sai Baba Sansthan's chief executive officer Goraksh Gadilkar and deputy chief executive officer Bhimraj Darade. Ram Lalla's birth was welcomed by singing couplets and chanting His name while rocking the cradle. Following this, the cradle was taken to Sai Samadhi Mandap and Sai Baba's afternoon aarti was performed.

This is the 114th year of the three-day Ram Navami festival at Sai temple. Likewise previous years, the Sai temple has been kept open for devotees throughout the night for darshan on the main day on Sunday. The photograph of Lord Rama has been placed on Sai Baba's samadhi and devotees are having darshan of both Sai Baba and Lord Rama.

In the evening, a grand procession will be taken out from the village by the Sansthan, placing the photographs of Sai Baba and Lord Rama in a golden chariot. Several devotees, including Shirdi villagers, will participate at this procession in large numbers.

Read more

  1. Muslims Shower Petals On Ram Navami Procession Of This 103-Year-Old Nagpur Temple
  2. Celebrations Of 'Sitarama Kalyanam' In Bhadrachalam On Ram Navami

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAI TEMPLEBIRTH OF LORD RAMARAM NAVAMI PROCESSIONRAM NAVAMI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.