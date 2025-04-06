Devotees Throng Sai Temple At Shirdi During Three-Day Ram Navami Festival

Shirdi: The three-day Ram Navami festival is being celebrated with great religious fervour in Sai temple at Shirdi.

During the festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, a silver cradle with child form of Lord Rama has been set up at Sai Samadhi Shatabdi Mandap. A huge crowd of devotees gathered here, celebrating the occasion by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along with showering flowers and gulal.

A kirtan based on the life of Lord Rama was organised at Sai temple between 10 am and 12 noon. After this, the cradle carrying the silver idol of child form of Lord Rama was welcomed by Sai Baba Sansthan's chief executive officer Goraksh Gadilkar and deputy chief executive officer Bhimraj Darade. Ram Lalla's birth was welcomed by singing couplets and chanting His name while rocking the cradle. Following this, the cradle was taken to Sai Samadhi Mandap and Sai Baba's afternoon aarti was performed.

This is the 114th year of the three-day Ram Navami festival at Sai temple. Likewise previous years, the Sai temple has been kept open for devotees throughout the night for darshan on the main day on Sunday. The photograph of Lord Rama has been placed on Sai Baba's samadhi and devotees are having darshan of both Sai Baba and Lord Rama.

In the evening, a grand procession will be taken out from the village by the Sansthan, placing the photographs of Sai Baba and Lord Rama in a golden chariot. Several devotees, including Shirdi villagers, will participate at this procession in large numbers.