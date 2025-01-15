Devotees Throng 'Bharatkoop' In Chitrakoot During Five-Day Makar Sankranti Fair

Chitrakoot: Chitrakoot, one of the popular pilgrimage destinations of Uttar Pradesh and known as the abode of Gods, draws lakhs of devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a festival that follows a five-day-long fair. This time, this fair is being held from January 14 to 19.

What's unique about Chitrakoot is its connection with the Ramayanas as it is mentioned in 'Ayodhyakand' and 'Arandkand' of Ramcharitmanas written by Tulsidas. The place is known for a deep well, called 'Bharatkoop' and a temple dedicated to Lord Rama.

Mythological story behind Bharatkoop:

The history of Bharatkoop is linked to the Treta Yuga. When Lord Rama had to go to exile, his brother, Bharat reached Chitrakoot to bring him back to Ayodhya. Bharat collected materials and water from rivers of all pilgrimage sites for the coronation of Lord Rama. However, when Lord Rama refused to return to Ayodhya, Bharat poured all the water and materials into Bharatkoop on the advice of sage Atri. This place holds a huge significance and water in this well is considered holy.

The water of Bharatkoop is believed to be a symbol of faith for the devotees. The water is considered holy and taken for worship. This fair not only provides religious and spiritual experience, but also keeps alive the cultural heritage and traditions of India. Devotees from across India come to offer prayers at the temple.

Five-day fair on Makar Sankranti:

Every year, a grand fair is held in Bharatkoop on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, devotees take bath, offer prayers and do charity. Rituals, spiritual activities and cultural programmes are organised in this fair. This apart, the fair has many stalls and offers various types of entertainment for children. Among the sweets that are available in the fair, 'jalebi' made of jaggery is the most popular. It is considered auspicious to eat jaggery jalebi on this day.

What devotees and priest said:

Devotee Gaya Prasad, who reached Chitrakoot on Makar Sankranti said he visits this temple whenever he gets time as his wishes have always been fulfilled after coming here. "I was unemployed and few days after praying here, I got a job offer from the Railways. Today I am posted as a clerk in the Railways," Prasad said.

Pintu Gautam, the 'sevadaar' of the temple said Bharatkoop has a lot of importance in Hinduism. "It is a belief that when Lord Rama refused, water brought from all the holy sites to anoint him was poured into the well in front of the temple. Thus, this place holds immense religious significance," he added.