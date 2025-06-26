Devotees Throng At Kamakhya Temple As Doors Reopen After Four Days Of Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: After remaining closed for four days during the auspicious 'Ambubachi Mela', the doors of Kamakhya Temple atop Assam’s Nilachal Hill opened to devotees on Thursday morning. This marks the conclusion of the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, a unique and symbolic celebration of fertility and womanhood in Hindu tradition.

The temple gates of the holy shrine opened at around 5 am shortly after the conclusion of Ambubachi, known as Nivritti, at 3:19 am. In keeping with this centuries-old tradition, the temple premises were thoroughly cleaned and the deity was adorned in a new attire before ceremonial prayers were offered. It was only after these rituals were completed that the sanctum opened to the public.

Kamakhya Temple opened for devotees (ETV Bharat)

In the early hours, the temple complex reverberated with chants and sound of conch shells amid smell of incense as lakhs of devotees from across India gathered to have the first glimpse of the Goddess after the sacred interval. Long queues were seen outside the temple since early hours.

Kamakhya Temple premises were decorated (ETV Bharat)

This year, temple authorities have made no special arrangements for VIP or VVIP access. All devotees, regardless of their socio-economic condition, stood in the same queue, a move that was widely welcomed as a reaffirmation of the inclusive spirit of the festival.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by his wife visited the temple on Thursday morning, offering prayers alongside devotees. His participation in the rituals underscored the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ambubachi Mela in Assam’s religious calendar.

Assam Governor joins devotees to offer prayers at temple (ETV Bharat)

The Kamakhya Temple is one of the most revered Shakti Pithas in India. It is believed that during Ambubachi, the earth undergoes a period of rest and regeneration, symbolised by the Goddess's menstruation. As a result, the temple remains closed for four days, resuming only after purification rituals and offerings are complete.

This year, Ambubachi started on the evening of June 22 and concluded in the early hours of June 26. With the reopening of the temple, the atmosphere atop Nilachal Hills turned jubilant as spiritual energy and divine blessings flowed freely among the devotees.