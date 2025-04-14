Kerala: Devotees Storm Inner Courtyard Of Rayaramangalam Bhagvathi Temple To Protest Caste-Based Entry Ban

Kasaragod: As many as 30 people entered the inner courtyard (nalambalam) of the Rayaramangalam Bhagvathi Temple in Pilikulam in Kerala's Kasaragod on Sunday, protesting against the age-old caste-based restrictions. The protest was led by members of the Ninavu Purusha Swayam Sahayam Sangham, a reformist group advocating temple access for all.

Only the members of the Namboothiri and Warrier communities were traditionally allowed to enter into the nalambalam of this centuries-old temple on select occasions. However, the latest group of 30 people entered the temple premises on the occasion of Medam Sankrama, the solar transition into the Malayalam month of Medam. They offered prayers and publicly declared the nalambalam open to all devotees.

The move comes after the reformist group passed a resolution last December, demanding equal access for all devotees. This resolution led to the formation of a people's collective, which has since mobilised support for temple entry across communities.

"This is a step towards ending caste discrimination in places of worship. No devotee should be barred from entering a temple based on birth," said a spokesperson from the group.

Temple authorities acknowledged the event and said no force would be used against devotees who come to pray. "We will wait for the 'Tantri's' decision before taking any further action," said the executive officer of the temple, adding that the temple, believed to be over a thousand years old, has always followed ancient rituals and customs.

The tantri of the temple said that the narrow passage between the nalambalam and the sanctum is traditionally reserved for the chief priest, as it is considered a ritual pathway. He said that this is the reason entry has been restricted.