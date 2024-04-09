Devotees Returning from Ram Mandir Injured in Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 5 Critical

Devotees Returning from Ayodhya Ram Mandir Injured in Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 5 Critical

The devotees had come from Haryana in a tourist bus to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. They were returning via Agra when their bus hit a truck. Nearly 23 of the 30 passengers were injured of which, five are in critical condition.

Agra: Nearly 23 devotees who were returning home after visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, were injured after their bus collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours on Tuesday, police said. The injured are currently undergoing treatment and five of them are critical condition.

According to police the devotees were residents of Haryana and had gone to Ayodhya in a tourist bus to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. They were returning home via Agra when their bus rammed into a truck that was heading from the opposite direction.

On information about the accident, senior officials of police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers from the bus. The devotees hail from Haryana's Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Karnal and Saharanpur.

"The incident took place around 3:30 am. Around 23 of the 30 passengers suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. Of them, five suffered severe injuries," a senior police official said.

Inspector of Fatehabad police station, Rakesh Kumar Chauhan, UPEIDA chief officer RN Singh and security officer Radhamohan Dwivedi reached the spot along with their teams.

According to a senior official, the injured have been identified as Sachin Singh of Karnal, Jaswinder of Yamuna Nagar, Gaurav Lal of Yamuna Nagar, Subhash Chandra of Yamuna Nagar, Mohit of Karnal, Hrithik of Yamuna Nagar, Atarsingh of Yamuna Nagar, Premchand of Yamuna Nagar, Santosh of Ambala, Saroj of Ambala, Rajrani of Ambala, Asha Rani of Yamuna Nagar, Seema Sharma of Ambala, Sudosh of Karnal, Seema Sharma of Karnal, Subhash of Kurukshetra, Anita of Kurukshetra, Muskaan of Saharanpur, Pramila of Panchkula, Ritu Rana of Karnal, Manju of Saharanpur, Sunita Rani of Chandigarh and Kailashu Devi of Ambala.

UPEDA chief officer RN Singh said Seema Sharma, Mohit, driver Gaurav, Subhash Chandra and Anita were seriously injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at SN Medical College in Agra.

