Devotees Perform Yoga At Kedarnath Dham In Uttarakhand

The programme was formally inaugurated by chief priest of Kedarnath temple, Bagesh Ling.

Thousands of devotees performed yoga at Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country, on International Day of Yoga.
Devotees performing yoga at Kedarnath Dham
Published : June 21, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

Rudraprayag: Thousands of devotees performed yoga at Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country, on International Day of Yoga.

A large number of pilgrims, priests, students of Garhwal University, personnel of SDRF, Uttarakhand Police, officers and employees of Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, as well as devotees from India and abroad participated in the yoga session organized at the shrine under the aegis of the AYUSH department.

The programme was formally inaugurated by chief priest of Kedarnath temple, Bagesh Ling. He gave the message of faith and health by participating in the yoga session and said that yoga is not only a means of keeping the body healthy, but a practice of connecting the soul and the divine.

The programme was conducted by yoga instructors Sarvesh Tiwari and Arvind Shukla. The instructors made the participants perform Tadasana, Bhujangasana, Vrikshasana, Vajrasana, Anulom-Vilom and Pranayama. The trainers explained the benefits of each asana in simple language to the participants.

This apart, the Himveers of 36th Battalion of ITBP celebrated 11th International Yoga Day with locals and devotees from across the country at Adikalash (Trishul area) at an altitude of 14,700 feet. Adi Kailash area is a border area of ​​Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Pithoragarh shares its border with Nepal and China-occupied Tibet.

The 8th Battalion of ITBP, stationed at Gauchar too celebrated 11th International Yoga Day with enthusiasm at the battalion headquarters and forward posts. Personnel of the battalion also participated in programmes held at Bhararisain and Kedarnath. Chamoli district is important from a strategic point of view and it borders China-occupied Tibet.

