Power To Lord Hanuman: Devotees Pens Petitions To Bajrangbali In This Quite Madhya Pradesh Temple

Chhindwara: Far from the din and bustle of court rooms, lies a quiet Lord Hanuman temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, where the Hindu god acts as the 'judge'. Kesari Nandan Hanuman temple in Tilak market serves as a 'court' in Madhya Pradesh where people move petitions and they believe here no application goes unattended.

Hence, all the demands of devotees get fulfilled. "This is not government office or the office of any minister or MLA. Here, Kesari nandan, son of King Kesari, is ever gracious and he grants all wishes of devotees," temple's trustee and priest Anil Malviya said.

Any wish right from marriage to any other, devotees make a beeline. Solution has been found for men and women who have been unmarried for years as soon as 'Sehras' are offered.

It is believed that Lord Hanuman himself conducts public hearings here every Tuesday and Saturday and fulfills everyone's wishes. Even the Lord Hanuman is gracious enought to those who can't visit the temple but send their applications by post. Temple authorities offer applications at the feet of the god.

In this temple, Hanuman is worshipped in his child form. Public hearings are held here on Tuesdays for many years. People come here from far-off places. They write their petition on letter pad made in the name of Hanuman by the temple administration and write Jai Shri Ram on it with vermilion and offer it at the feet of the god. The petition is seen as a mode of communication between the god and the devotee. No one is allowed to open this petition.

No matter what kind of problem it is, all get resolved. Lord Hanuman fulfills everyone's wishes. While writing the petition, the devotee also writes the date of solution in it. People say that their petition gets resolved within the stipulated time. After the wish is fulfilled, people come here again and offer coconut garland.



'Idol appeared from the middle of the havan kund'



Malviya said, "This is the only Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple in Madhya Pradesh. People believe that hundreds of years ago, the idol of Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Ji appeared in the middle of the havan kund here. Since then, people have been submitting their applications here through written applications."

Hearing about the miracles of the only Dakshinmukhi Hanuman in the state, devotees keep coming from far and wide. Although there is no fixed time to submit applications before the Lord, but Tuesday being Hanuman's day, most devotees reach here to submit their applications on Tuesday. Saturday is the other preferred day.

He said, "Maha arati is held on Saturday and Tuesday. During this time maximum number of people reach for public hearing. It is believed that the Lord hears the applications filed on Tuesday and Saturday quickly."