Tirupati: Fervour Marks Gangamma Jatara, Actor Manchu Manoj Offers Prayers For Indian Soldiers

Tirupati: Devotees celebrated the Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jatara folk festival with grandeur and devotion in the temple town of Tirupati. On the fifth day of the annual jatara, devotees turned up in large numbers and took part in a variety of rituals and festivities with great fervour. The highlight of the day was the Matangi Vesham (attire), in which devotees offered prayers to the deity to seek blessings.

Devotees, young and old, irrespective of gender, wore distinctive guises, with men adorning kattu and bottu, a style traditionally associated with women, symbolising their devotion and surrender to the goddess. They offered pongal as naivedyam, seeking the fulfilment of their wishes. It is widely believed that offering prayers in the Matangi avatar draws special blessings from Goddess Gangamma.

Tirupati Gangamma Jatara (ETV Bharat)

In a touch of celebrity touch to the spiritual gathering, Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj offered prayers at the temple along with his family. The temple authorities extended a warm welcome and presented him with a saree as part of the customary honours. Manchu Manoj offered special pujas and spent time in devotion.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Manoj said, “I prayed to Gangamma Thalli for the safety of our Indian soldiers at the borders. May they be protected and blessed.” The jatara continues to attract thousands of devotees each day, marking a deep-rooted tradition that celebrates religious fervour, faith, cultural unity, and divine grace.