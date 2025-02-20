ETV Bharat / state

Two Bengal Devotees Killed, Six Injured As Car Hits Truck In Asansol On Way To Maha Kumbh

The injured are undergoing treatment at Asansol district hospital and a probe has been launched into the accident, police said.

Two Bengal Devotees Killed, Six Injured As Car Hits Truck In Asansol On Way To Maha Kumbh
Damaged car at accident spot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Asansol: Two persons were killed and six others, including four women, were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-19 in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, police said on Thursday. The family was heading towards the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagjaj, they added.

According to police, the family members had left home in Ayodhya village in Bishnupur in Bankura district after dinner at around 9 pm on Wednesday. After crossing Asansol and before entering Kulti Chowringhee intersection, the car rammed into a truck. Two persons died on the spot and six were shifted to Asansol district hospital, where condition of one woman is stated to be critical, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shantanu Mukherjee (65) and Shailen Banerjee (60), police said.

Asansol Durgapur ACP (Kulti) Javed Hussain said, "The car was going from Bankura to Prayagraj when the accident occurred. The speed of the car was high and it is being probed as to whether the truck was parked on the roadside or not." Both the truck and car were badly damaged and seized by the police, he added.

Among the injured are Shantanu Mukherjee's son, Saurabh Mukherjee, wife Manasa Mukherjee and daughter-in-law Ananya Mukherjee. Shailen Banerjee's wife Rumpa Banerjee and her close relative Shiuli Karmakar along with car driver, Somnath Chakraborty, were also injured. Shiuli Karmakar is in critical condition, police said adding, the bodies have been sent to the Asansol district hospital for autopsy.

Driver Somnath Chakraborty told ETV Bharat, "I have gone to Prayagraj three times and this time I was taking my uncle, aunt and other family members to the mela. At the entrance to a village, a truck suddenly halted while switching lanes and came in front of our car. I don't remember anything else."

Sourav Mukherjee, who has been injured in the accident said, "We were going to Prayagraj for taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam. I fell asleep and was woken by a loud noise. I saw my wife injured and my mother had fallen outside the car. My father and uncle succumbed to their injuries."

Also Read:

  1. Conductor Killed, 23 Injured After Maha Kumbh-Bound Bus Collides With Truck On Chhattisgarh-MP Border
  2. 5 Dead As Bus Falls Into Drain In Punjab's Faridkot

Asansol: Two persons were killed and six others, including four women, were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-19 in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, police said on Thursday. The family was heading towards the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagjaj, they added.

According to police, the family members had left home in Ayodhya village in Bishnupur in Bankura district after dinner at around 9 pm on Wednesday. After crossing Asansol and before entering Kulti Chowringhee intersection, the car rammed into a truck. Two persons died on the spot and six were shifted to Asansol district hospital, where condition of one woman is stated to be critical, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shantanu Mukherjee (65) and Shailen Banerjee (60), police said.

Asansol Durgapur ACP (Kulti) Javed Hussain said, "The car was going from Bankura to Prayagraj when the accident occurred. The speed of the car was high and it is being probed as to whether the truck was parked on the roadside or not." Both the truck and car were badly damaged and seized by the police, he added.

Among the injured are Shantanu Mukherjee's son, Saurabh Mukherjee, wife Manasa Mukherjee and daughter-in-law Ananya Mukherjee. Shailen Banerjee's wife Rumpa Banerjee and her close relative Shiuli Karmakar along with car driver, Somnath Chakraborty, were also injured. Shiuli Karmakar is in critical condition, police said adding, the bodies have been sent to the Asansol district hospital for autopsy.

Driver Somnath Chakraborty told ETV Bharat, "I have gone to Prayagraj three times and this time I was taking my uncle, aunt and other family members to the mela. At the entrance to a village, a truck suddenly halted while switching lanes and came in front of our car. I don't remember anything else."

Sourav Mukherjee, who has been injured in the accident said, "We were going to Prayagraj for taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam. I fell asleep and was woken by a loud noise. I saw my wife injured and my mother had fallen outside the car. My father and uncle succumbed to their injuries."

Also Read:

  1. Conductor Killed, 23 Injured After Maha Kumbh-Bound Bus Collides With Truck On Chhattisgarh-MP Border
  2. 5 Dead As Bus Falls Into Drain In Punjab's Faridkot

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENTMAHA KUMBHDEVOTEES KILLEDASANSOL ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.