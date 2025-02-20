Two Bengal Devotees Killed, Six Injured As Car Hits Truck In Asansol On Way To Maha Kumbh

Asansol: Two persons were killed and six others, including four women, were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-19 in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, police said on Thursday. The family was heading towards the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagjaj, they added.

According to police, the family members had left home in Ayodhya village in Bishnupur in Bankura district after dinner at around 9 pm on Wednesday. After crossing Asansol and before entering Kulti Chowringhee intersection, the car rammed into a truck. Two persons died on the spot and six were shifted to Asansol district hospital, where condition of one woman is stated to be critical, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shantanu Mukherjee (65) and Shailen Banerjee (60), police said.

Asansol Durgapur ACP (Kulti) Javed Hussain said, "The car was going from Bankura to Prayagraj when the accident occurred. The speed of the car was high and it is being probed as to whether the truck was parked on the roadside or not." Both the truck and car were badly damaged and seized by the police, he added.

Among the injured are Shantanu Mukherjee's son, Saurabh Mukherjee, wife Manasa Mukherjee and daughter-in-law Ananya Mukherjee. Shailen Banerjee's wife Rumpa Banerjee and her close relative Shiuli Karmakar along with car driver, Somnath Chakraborty, were also injured. Shiuli Karmakar is in critical condition, police said adding, the bodies have been sent to the Asansol district hospital for autopsy.

Driver Somnath Chakraborty told ETV Bharat, "I have gone to Prayagraj three times and this time I was taking my uncle, aunt and other family members to the mela. At the entrance to a village, a truck suddenly halted while switching lanes and came in front of our car. I don't remember anything else."

Sourav Mukherjee, who has been injured in the accident said, "We were going to Prayagraj for taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam. I fell asleep and was woken by a loud noise. I saw my wife injured and my mother had fallen outside the car. My father and uncle succumbed to their injuries."