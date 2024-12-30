Lakhs Take Holy Dip In Ganga On 2024's Last Somvati Amavasya at Haridwar

Haridwar: Lakhs of devotees congregated at the bank of Ganga river in Haridwar to a take a holy dip on the last Somvati Amavasya of 2024 on Monday.

The devotees braved the biting cold to take a dip in the Ganga with faith and wishing for virtue and salvation. Although all Amavasyas are important, Somvati Amavasya is considered the most auspicious in Sanatan Dharma.

Devotees' beliefs

Devotees who arrived in Haridwar from far and wide to take a bath in the Ganga believe the ritual will help them get rid of their sufferings. Wishes are fulfilled and salvation is attained by taking a dip in the holy river. It is believed one attains virtues equivalent to hundreds of Ashvamedha Yagyas by performing the ritual. Performing puja for ancestors on the occasion is also believed to usher in happiness and peace in life. Extensive security arrangements have been made by the police at the river ghat to maintain order.

Bhishma Pitamah waited for Somvati Amavasya

Pandit Manoj Tripathi said although bathing in Ganga is important on all Amavasyas, but Somyuta (Somvati or Bhomayuta) or Bhaumvati Amavasya is especially virtuous. Its importance can be gauged from the fact that Mahabharata's Bhishma Pitamah waited for the Somvati Amavasya while lying on his death bed. Just taking a bath in the river is akin to performing Ashwamedha Yagna, he said.

Importance of Somvati bath

As per Pt Tripathy if one performs tarpan, shraddha and other rituals for the ancestors, worships the Peepal (Banyan) tree, does 108 rounds around it in any way while praying for the ancestors and wrap a thread around it, then no matter how difficult a person's life is, it improves. The person's wishes and desired desires get fulfilled. Bathing in holy rivers like Ganga in Haridwar and other pilgrimage places on this day is of utmost importance. By bathing in Brahmakund situated at Har Ki Pauri, a person destroys the sins of his/her life for many kalpas and attains salvation. "Whatever charity you do today, whatever good deeds you do, they are everlasting. Somvati Amavasya is virtuous and life-giving for a person," Pt Tripathy said.

Security tightened in Haridwar

The area where the devotees gather has been divided into 14 zones and 39 sectors and police personnel have been deployed in each of them to ensure devotees do not face any issues. A traffic plan has also been prepared for smooth movement of vehicles to the town.