Devotees Flock To 500-Yr-Old Ganesh Temple Established By Naga Sadhus In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan's Bharatpur district has a 500-year-old Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh idol, located in the Lohagarh Fort, which was established by the Naga Sadhus.

What's special about the Ganesh idol is that it faces east and its trunk is bent towards the south. Devotees flock here every Wednesday to offer prayers before the idol and a huge crowd gathered here on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today.

The priest of the temple, Naresh Katara, said that the history of the Ganesh idol near Bihari Ji Temple in Lohagarh Fort is very unique. It is believed that the idol in this temple is over 500 years old and was set up by the Naga Sadhus even before the establishment of Bharatpur. Unlike the other Ganesh idols where the truck is bent towards the left, this idol has its trunk towards the opposite direction, Katara said.

Katara further said that devotees write their wishes in a letter and keep it in front of the idol. Every Wednesday, devotees place their prayers in the form of letters expecting their wishes to get fulfilled. This idol is believed to be alert and vigilant.

According to the priest, there is a special method of worshipping Lord Ganesh here. If devotees worship Lord Ganesh by offering seven 'durva' (grass) with three leaves, then it is believed that He will be pleased and fulfill all wishes, Katara said.