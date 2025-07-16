ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Donate Generously During Guru Purnima At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Shirdi: The recent Guru Purnima festival saw devotees making generous donations to Sai Baba. These included devotees from across India as well as abroad who came to have darshan at the Sai Samadhi at Shirdi. According to the information available, the Indian devotees donated Rs 6, 31, 31,000 while those from abroad offered almost Rs 9 lakh in foreign currencies.

The shrine had seen devotees from 13 countries, including India, coming to offer Gurudakshina. The arrivals at the temple for the festival were estimated to be around three lakh. The Sai Baba Sansthan celebrated the three-day Guru Purnima festival in Shirdi from July 9 to 11.

Among the donations that were made in foreign currencies were 400 Canadian Dollars, 2 Birr, 460 Euros, 21000 Indonesian Rupiah, 361 Malaysian Ringgit, 5 New Zealand Dollars, 65 Qatar Riyals, 50 Leones from Sierra Leone, 39 Singaporean Dollars, 490 Sri Lankan Rupees, 180 UAE Dirham, 45 British Pounds and 7731 US Dollars.

The Indian donations that were made included Rs 1, 17, 84000 at the donation counter in the Sai temple premises, Rs 1, 88,08,000 1 in hundi (donation box) and Rs 2, 05, 76,000 as online donations and through cheques and bank drafts. The devotees also donated 668.400 grams of gold and 6798.680 grams of silver.