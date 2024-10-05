ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Complimenting Tirupati Laddu Quality Improved, Will Consult IIT on Processes at TTD: AP CM

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala hills have expressed satisfaction over the quality of 'laddu prasadam'.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills, Naidu said besides setting up labs for checking the quality of ingredients used to make laddu prasadam, if required, the TTD may also consult IIT at Tirupati to take its suggestions on the processes at Tirumala.

The CM's remarks came amid recent allegations of the CM and TTD Executive Officer that adulterated ghee was used in making laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress regime, a charge rubbished by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Several people expressed happiness saying that they were satisfied ( with Laddu quality). We have seen several incidents (during the previous regime) of people expressing dissatisfaction over the quality of Laddu in Tirumala Hills. They agitated on that issue which is not auspicious. Those issues were ignored previously. Today we are taking the feedback from the devotees, he said.

Asserting that the present regime won't tolerate any impurity issues, he said the TTD is committed to protecting the sanctity of Lord Balaji.

TTD and also the government are here to protect the purity and sanctity of Lord Balaji or Sri Venkateshwar Swamy. That is our commitment. That is our dedication. We will do our best. You are seeing the improvements. We will take it to the logical conclusion with perfect management of things in future, he said.