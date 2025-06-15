ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Brave Long Queues For Darshan At Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham On Foundation Day

The queue of devotees has now reached several kilometres on the road outside the temple.

Devotees Brave Long Queues For Darshan At Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham On Foundation Day
Devotees Brave Long Queues For Darshan At Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham On Foundation Day
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST

Nainital: The foundation day of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj Temple of Kainchi Dham here in Uttarakhand is being celebrated with great pomp and fervour on Sunday. Devotees from all across the country participated and received the blessings of Baba.

On the occasion, the Kainchi Dham witnessed a large number of devotees making a beeline for darshan. Many people had lined up at the temple at 4 am today.

With the gradually increasing crowd of devotees, the line of devotees has now reached several kilometres on the road outside the temple. Devotees are moving slowly by chanting slogans of Baba Neem Karoli.

A heavy police force has also been deployed to ensure the security and safety of devotees. The district administration has banned taxis and private vehicles from many cities, including Haldwani, for Kainchi Dham.

The administration has operated about 600 vehicles from many places, including Haldwani, Bhimtal, and Nainital, for the devotees under the shuttle service.

Last year, over 2.8 lakh devotees had visited Baba’s temple, but this time, the figure is expected to reach more than 4 lakh.

It is believed that whoever comes to visit Baba Neeb Karori does not leave empty-handed from here. People from all over the world come here due to Baba's miracles.

A foundation day and special event are organised every year on June 15 at the Taposthal of Neeb Karori Baba, where a large number of devotees, who have great faith in Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, reach here from the country and abroad.

Not just Indians but many foreign devotees attend the annual fair and take darshan at the temple. Prominent among the foreign dignitaries are Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple founder Steve Jobs.

