Surge in Devotees Causes Chaos At Puri Jagannath Temple During Panchuka Celebrations

Puri: With the Panchuka (last five days of the month of Kartik) season in full swing, an unprecedented influx of devotees at Puri’s Srimandi has strained crowd control efforts, leading to chaotic scenes and security breaches. On Tuesday, as thousands gathered for the darshan of Lord Jagannath, tension escalated when devotees, frustrated by long waits, pushed through barricades, overwhelming the police force at the Simhadwara (Lion's Gate entrance).

In one incident, a foreign national managed to slip through the entrance, later being stopped by temple attendants. Besides, some devotees alleged that temple servitors and police personnel were accepting bribes to allow certain people expedited access to the temple, fueling discontent among the crowds who had waited patiently in line.

A foreign national outside the temple (ETV Bharat)

The disruption has sparked a debate on the effectiveness of the current security protocols and the preparedness of temple authorities during peak pilgrimage seasons. Senior lawyer Sarat Rayaguru criticized the lack of a streamlined entry process, saying, “The rules must be the same for everyone. When some are allowed in with special access, it creates resentment. Devotees lose patience when kept waiting for hours, leading to these chaotic scenes.”

Devotee Surge Causes Chaos at Puri Jagannath temple (ETV Bharat)

Senior Sevayat (temple servitor) Gourahari Pradhan highlighted the unprecedented crowd levels this Panchuka, calling on the administration to implement structured entry and exit plans. “If not managed, devotees will continue to push through barricades, creating more disorder. Strict measures should be taken to stop police and temple staff from exploiting this situation for personal gain,” he said.

Others voiced concerns about inadequate amenities for those waiting in line, particularly water and seating for devotees with young children. Binayak Das Mahapatra, a senior temple servitor, added, “Without proper facilities, elderly devotees and those with small children are left struggling in the queues. Such shortcomings make the experience difficult and raise concerns about safety.”

Devotee Surge Causes Chaos at Puri Jagannath temple (ETV Bharat)

Local residents are also affected, as security restrictions near the Lions Gate have limited their own access to the temple. “While the entry rules are meant for safety, they often make it hard for Puri residents to worship peacefully,” Mahapatra explained, urging authorities to find a solution.

Responding to the concerns, Puri SP Vinit Agarwal defended the security arrangements, noting, “We’ve set up extensive barricades from Market Street for an orderly darshan process. Our officers are actively assisting devotees in high-traffic areas, and senior personnel are overseeing crowd control.” He added that the police are committed to ensuring a smooth experience for all visitors, particularly during Panchuka.

Devotee Surge Causes Chaos at Puri Jagannath temple (ETV Bharat)

Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee acknowledged the crowd surge but asserted that police and administration were managing the situation adequately. “With Panchuka's high turnout, minor issues are bound to arise, but overall, the crowd control measures are effective. By Mahaprabhu’s grace, we trust devotees will have a peaceful darshan,” he said.

Puri Jagannath temple (ETV Bharat)

In response to the heightened security concerns, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasized the government’s commitment to improving crowd management at Sri Jagannath temple. “Every year during Panchuka, the number of devotees rises seven to eight-fold. Our teams are working to streamline the darshan experience and avoid disruptions. Until the 15th, we’ll continue making special provisions to manage the crowd flow,” he assured.

The administration is expected to enhance its strategy for handling the growing crowds, as New Year and Kartik Purnima approach, further adding to the influx of devotees at Srimandir.