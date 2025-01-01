Devotee Stuns With Gold Ornaments Worth Rs. 4 Crores At Tirumala Temple

Hyderabad: The obsession of South Indians towards gold is not a lesser-known fact. They often boast of this obsession and take pride in exhibiting it latest being that of a devotee wearing gold worth about Rs 4 crore (calculated on the basis of market rate) on his visit to Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Konda Vijaykumar, the joint secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, turned heads at Tirumala on Tuesday as he arrived adorned with a whopping 5 kg of gold ornaments. The Hyderabad-based devotee had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, leaving fellow devotees intrigued by his dazzling display of wealth.
Vijaykumar, a regular visitor to Tirumala, shared that his love for gold inspired him to have these elaborate ornaments crafted. "It is my interest in gold that led me to get these ornaments made and wear them," he explained.
In a similar incident earlier last year, devotees from Pune visited the famous Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold worth nearly Rs 18 crore.
Two men, a woman and a boy visited the temple wearing several gold chains, gold sunglasses, bangles, necklaces, a '7' number gold chain, and several ornaments to visit the temple. At least two men in navy blue khaki suit along with a cop were guarding the devotees as they sought blessings at the temple.
Yellow metal remained strong in 2024
Amid global uncertainties, gold prices surged an impressive 20.3 per cent in 2024, cementing the precious metal's status as a preferred safe-haven investment. From ₹65,220 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold on January 1 to ₹78,440 on December 30, gold witnessed a significant upward.
Gold's surge was underpinned by multiple factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and fluctuating foreign exchange rates.