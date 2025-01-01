ETV Bharat / state

Devotee Stuns With Gold Ornaments Worth Rs. 4 Crores At Tirumala Temple

Konda Vijaykumar, the joint secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association arrived at Tirumala temple adorned with a whopping 5 kg of gold ornaments.

Devotee Stuns With Gold Ornaments Worth Rs. 4 Crores At Tirumala Temple
Konda Vijaykumar wearing gold ornaments. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 60 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The obsession of South Indians towards gold is not a lesser-known fact. They often boast of this obsession and take pride in exhibiting it latest being that of a devotee wearing gold worth about Rs 4 crore (calculated on the basis of market rate) on his visit to Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Konda Vijaykumar, the joint secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, turned heads at Tirumala on Tuesday as he arrived adorned with a whopping 5 kg of gold ornaments. The Hyderabad-based devotee had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, leaving fellow devotees intrigued by his dazzling display of wealth.

Vijaykumar, a regular visitor to Tirumala, shared that his love for gold inspired him to have these elaborate ornaments crafted. "It is my interest in gold that led me to get these ornaments made and wear them," he explained.

In a similar incident earlier last year, devotees from Pune visited the famous Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold worth nearly Rs 18 crore.

Two men, a woman and a boy visited the temple wearing several gold chains, gold sunglasses, bangles, necklaces, a '7' number gold chain, and several ornaments to visit the temple. At least two men in navy blue khaki suit along with a cop were guarding the devotees as they sought blessings at the temple.

Yellow metal remained strong in 2024

Amid global uncertainties, gold prices surged an impressive 20.3 per cent in 2024, cementing the precious metal's status as a preferred safe-haven investment. From ₹65,220 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold on January 1 to ₹78,440 on December 30, gold witnessed a significant upward.

Gold's surge was underpinned by multiple factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and fluctuating foreign exchange rates.

Hyderabad: The obsession of South Indians towards gold is not a lesser-known fact. They often boast of this obsession and take pride in exhibiting it latest being that of a devotee wearing gold worth about Rs 4 crore (calculated on the basis of market rate) on his visit to Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Konda Vijaykumar, the joint secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, turned heads at Tirumala on Tuesday as he arrived adorned with a whopping 5 kg of gold ornaments. The Hyderabad-based devotee had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, leaving fellow devotees intrigued by his dazzling display of wealth.

Vijaykumar, a regular visitor to Tirumala, shared that his love for gold inspired him to have these elaborate ornaments crafted. "It is my interest in gold that led me to get these ornaments made and wear them," he explained.

In a similar incident earlier last year, devotees from Pune visited the famous Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold worth nearly Rs 18 crore.

Two men, a woman and a boy visited the temple wearing several gold chains, gold sunglasses, bangles, necklaces, a '7' number gold chain, and several ornaments to visit the temple. At least two men in navy blue khaki suit along with a cop were guarding the devotees as they sought blessings at the temple.

Yellow metal remained strong in 2024

Amid global uncertainties, gold prices surged an impressive 20.3 per cent in 2024, cementing the precious metal's status as a preferred safe-haven investment. From ₹65,220 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold on January 1 to ₹78,440 on December 30, gold witnessed a significant upward.

Gold's surge was underpinned by multiple factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and fluctuating foreign exchange rates.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUMALAKONDA VIJAYKUMARDEVOTEE WITH GOLD AT TIRUMALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.