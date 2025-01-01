ETV Bharat / state

Devotee Stuns With Gold Ornaments Worth Rs. 4 Crores At Tirumala Temple

Hyderabad: The obsession of South Indians towards gold is not a lesser-known fact. They often boast of this obsession and take pride in exhibiting it latest being that of a devotee wearing gold worth about Rs 4 crore (calculated on the basis of market rate) on his visit to Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Konda Vijaykumar, the joint secretary of the Telangana Olympic Association, turned heads at Tirumala on Tuesday as he arrived adorned with a whopping 5 kg of gold ornaments. The Hyderabad-based devotee had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, leaving fellow devotees intrigued by his dazzling display of wealth.

Vijaykumar, a regular visitor to Tirumala, shared that his love for gold inspired him to have these elaborate ornaments crafted. "It is my interest in gold that led me to get these ornaments made and wear them," he explained.