Devotee Spends Rs.70 Crore For Temple Development, Builds Multi-Level Parking For 2,500 Vehicles

Amaravati: In order to accommodate the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Yanamalakuduru, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a state-of-the-art multi-level parking complex has been constructed. Built with funds from a donor, this is the first such facility in the region and can simultaneously accommodate 500 cars and 2,000 two-wheelers.

Set To Meet Parking Needs For 50 Years

The three-storey structure, built at a cost of ₹30 crore on one acre of land, was designed to meet the temple’s parking needs for the next 50 years. Apart from having parking for cars on the ground floor and two-wheelers on the first floor, the upper floors of the building will be used for spiritual discourses and puja programs.

Donating To The Temple For Two Decades

Shiva devotee, Sanga Narasimha Rao, a resident of Yanamalakuduru, has spearheaded a larger temple development initiative, which includes the construction of this parking facility. Over the past two decades, he has donated a significant amount of his personal wealth apart from dedicating efforts for the growth of the temple. So far, Rao has spent over Rs. 70 crore on the temple development.