Bastar: Devotee On Over Two Year Dandavat Yatra Reaches Chhattisgarh
The devotee has dedicated his Dandavat Yatra to bring peace and happiness to the nation.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Bastar: Devotees in India follow diverse rituals to seek blessings and fulfil their wishes. Among them, Upendra Das, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, has undertaken a unique spiritual journey, the 'Dandavat Yatra'.
Das began his journey from Gangotri Dham and has been covering thousands of kilometres by repeatedly lying prostrate on the ground. His goal is to reach Rameshwaram. Upendra Das said that his journey began on June 6, 2023, and has been ongoing for the past two and a half years.
Das said he has dedicated this Yatra to bring peace and happiness to the nation. Each day, he continues from 8 AM to 5 PM and rests during the remaining hours, the devotee said.
"I do not know when this journey will end. If illness strikes or weather worsens, I will have to pause," Das said.
When Upendra Das arrived in Chhattisgarh, he was welcomed and praised by the people. Das will proceed to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana via Sukma in Bastar. He said that his journey began from Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand and vows to extend this journey to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.
His ultimate goal is to conclude the Yatra at Rameshwaram, with darshan of the Shivalinga. For the record, Rameshwaram is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The devotee described the Yatra, saying that it is not an ordinary journey. "God is merely a conduit for my journey," he said. Wherever he passes, people gather to greet him, offering respect for his determination.
