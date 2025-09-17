ETV Bharat / state

Bastar: Devotee On Over Two Year Dandavat Yatra Reaches Chhattisgarh

Bastar: Devotees in India follow diverse rituals to seek blessings and fulfil their wishes. Among them, Upendra Das, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, has undertaken a unique spiritual journey, the 'Dandavat Yatra'.

Das began his journey from Gangotri Dham and has been covering thousands of kilometres by repeatedly lying prostrate on the ground. His goal is to reach Rameshwaram. Upendra Das said that his journey began on June 6, 2023, and has been ongoing for the past two and a half years.

Das said he has dedicated this Yatra to bring peace and happiness to the nation. Each day, he continues from 8 AM to 5 PM and rests during the remaining hours, the devotee said.

"I do not know when this journey will end. If illness strikes or weather worsens, I will have to pause," Das said.